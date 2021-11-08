St. Vincent earns a share of NBL Redwood championship

Bolstered by a punishing performance by its defense, St. Vincent earned a share of the North Bay League Redwood football title with a 42-6 win over visiting Santa Rosa in front of an overflow crowd at Yarborough Field on Saturday afternoon.

The Mustangs, Panthers and Montgomery all finished with a record of 3-1 in league play, and will be awarded a championship banner before beginning North Coast Section play.

Santa Rosa came into the contest averaging 40 points per game in each NBL game, but the host Mustangs were up to the task after weeks of preparation. Before the game Coach Trent Herzog allowed that eight of his players found little reason to come out of any game. “They not only go both ways, but stay in for special teams,” he said. “We have been looking at Santa Rosa film since our bye week,” he noted. “Our coaching staff took a weekend at Mendocino to go over strategies on the defensive side of the football and it paid off today.”

St. Vincent pinched its defensive alignment to match the tight formations of the Panthers, and the result was numerous tackles for loss, a couple of fumble recoveries and interceptions by Liam O’Hare and Nico Antonini.

Team leading defenders Dante Antonini, Jake DeCarli along with Jaret Bosarge all had outstanding outings for the Mustangs. All three had tackles for loss, and Bosarge recovered a Panther fumble.

Santa Rosa made a couple of threatening drives, but scored only once on a march of 85 yards, culminating on a touchdown run of a yard by Julian Astobiza. Anmol Singh finished with 72 yards on the ground for the Panthers, but was caught behind the line several times by the energetic Mustangs.

“The key to our success today was that our kids were able to take advantage of their reads. Noting the tendencies of the Panthers paid off today. We were near perfect on defense,” Herzog said.

The Mustangs were just getting warmed up in the first half as they scored twice on a run of 37 yards by Dante Antonini and another quick dash of 25 yards by Kai Hall.

The scamper by Hall made it 14-0, and the quick-cutting junior was just getting started. Timing for runs by St. Vincent running backs only improved in the second half, and Hall took advantage by breaking into the open for three additional touchdowns behind some terrific blocking up front by the aggressive St. Vincent linemen. One touchdown scamper of 27 yards was set in motion by a de-cleating block in front of the Panther bench by Antonini who didn't shy away from contact on the breakaway.

Overall, Hall ran for 207 yards to take the lead in league yards gained in the Redwood Division of the North Bay League. He scored four touchdowns along the way, and improved his season rushing yard total to 1,168 in only nine games. “Kai Hall is the best running back in the area,” Herzog said.

A noticeable absence for the co-champion Panthers was ground-gaining running back Carlos Pardo who had great rushing totals against West County and Petaluma. Pardo fell victim to academic suspension.

“The problem today was not our running backs,” noted Santa Rosa Coach Roy Keegan. “It was their terrific defense against all our kids who carried the ball.”

Placekicker Kieran Pederson was perfect in the afternoon for the Mustangs, booting all seven PAT’s.

Sophomore Jack Davis grabbed a final late short toss from back-up quarterback Eddy Stone as the officials let the clock run out.

Santa Rosa captured the junior varsity contest 36-8.