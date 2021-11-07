St. Vincent earns a share of NBL Redwood title

When Trent Herzog was forced out of his job at Casa Grande High School in 2017, he didn’t think he’d ever coach high school football again. His words.

A year into his “break,” when he was working as a scout, there came that itch to return.

“I was just going to be a full-time scout and I missed it,” the now-St. Vincent coach said. “And then I was introduced to Patrick Daly, our principal. And I said, ‘You know what? If I’m going to coach football again, I’m going to do it for this man.’”

Now, in his third season at the helm of the Mustangs’ program, Herzog has won another high school in his hometown a league title.

St. Vincent earned its first football title since 2014 and its first North Bay League Redwood Division crown — a title shared with Santa Rosa and Montgomery — thanks to Kai Hall’s five-touchdown, 200-plus-yard performance in a runaway 42-6 victory over the Panthers on Saturday afternoon.

The Mustangs (8-1, 3-1 NBL Redwood) carried a two-touchdown lead into halftime, and then watched as Hall, a junior, took the ball and ran to the end zone at will.

“Kai Hall is the best running back in this area,” Herzog said. “He’s a college running back. He’s been special the first second he’s stepped on this campus. He went over 3,000 yards in his career today, and more than 1,000 on the season.”

Hall rushed 17 times for 206 yards and four touchdowns, adding four catches for 42 yards and another score in the home victory.

It wasn’t exactly a cakewalk through the first half for St. Vincent. The Panthers (6-4, 3-1 NBL Redwood), managed to hold the Mustangs in a nice goal-line stand inside the Santa Rosa 10 in the closing seconds of the second quarter.

But a few big plays for the Panthers didn’t produce the consistent yardage Santa Rosa would need to overtake a team like St. Vincent, which had Hall a pitch or reception away from running 50-plus yards to the end zone.

Despite the immediate sting of Saturday’s blowout loss that might be the end of their season, the Panthers will get an NBL Redwood banner signifying their status as one of three league co-champions, something that might set in over time. If the Panthers had won Saturday, they would have been the outright NBL Redwood champion.

“It’s a nice feeling that we are league champion,” coach Roy Keegan said after the game. “We won the rivalry game this year” against Montgomery. “A lot of great things happen this year, obviously ending on a sour note. That’s a very good football team. I didn’t think they were 36 points better than us, but they played for it. They definitely wanted it.

“They earned every bit of the Redwood crown.”

The Panthers were without Carlitos Pardo, their speedy running back who often offers a change of pace from their bigger running backs.

Keegan didn’t think it would have made a difference.

“We have a lot of good running backs on our roster,” Keegan said. “Carlitos is a special player; however, our problem really wasn’t with our running backs. It was the pressure they put on our offensive line, which we hadn’t seen all year.”

Anmol Singh got away for a 47-yard run early in the third quarter for the Panthers that set up their only score of the game, a 10-yard dash by Julian Astobiza.

In addition, Astobiza completed a 59-yard pass to Nolan Frost in the first half. Singh finished with 72 yards rushing.

St. Vincent’s Dante Antonini finished with seven rushes for 74 yards, with one rushing touchdown and one passing touchdown — to Hall.

The Mustangs’ running back is hoping for a playoff rematch with St. Helena after losing to the Napa County squad in the playoffs his freshman year. St. Vincent beat St. Helena 14-13 earlier this season.

“I feel like we got it at the beginning of the season, when we played them for the second time,” Hall said. “We didn’t play them my sophomore year (this spring’s pandemic-delayed season).”

“I don’t know (if) it’s revenge. I think it’s more of a rivalry that we kind of set up.”

Herzog, meanwhile, is just happy to be at St. Vincent.

“We are where we want to be,” he said. “It feels great; it’s awesome to start your own program with your own staff and build it from the ground up.”

St. Vincent, Santa Rosa and Montgomery now await their North Coast Section playoff fate on Sunday.