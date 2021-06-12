St. Vincent ends Bonfigli’s first season with a big win

To the delight of players and coaches connected with the young St. Vincent boys basketball team, the Mustangs grimly held on in their final game of the season to upend Rancho Cotate 45-42 at Rancho’s Sarlatte Gym.

The two teams split a pair of very close games to close things out in a very challenging season for most of the teams in the North Bay League Redwood. The Mustangs, 2-6 in league and playing with only one senior player, made things more difficult for opponents down the stretch.

They found themselves outscored by Rancho in the second half 25-21 in the finale, but it wasn’t enough to deny them their second league victory of the year.

“Rancho was one of the best teams we played in the North Bay League this year,” noted a pleased coach Tom Bonfigli. “Actually we played them just as tough on Saturday (a 50-42 Rancho Cotate win) at our place, but the shots were dropping tonight. This was a game we can build on.”

Bonfiligi was already at work putting together a summer schedule for his returning players that includes a variety of games and tournaments, skills camp and tournament play in DeCarli Gym.

“This season was a success,” he said, “when you consider that we played with very young players. Check the improvement at the end of the season.”

Leading the way for the Mustangs was senior captain Vince Gawronski who knocked in 16 points in the upset over the Cougars. Gawronski also set the tone for the second half of play when he connected on a running 50-foot dagger that ended the first half following a missed Cougar free throw.

Gawronski, one of the few basketball-only players on the squad, was the glue that held things together all season as the Mustangs played one more talented team after another. By the end of the shortened schedule, St. Vincent had cut point margins between the Mustangs and their opponents and it gave the local team a chance to win. Scoring, passing and field generalship were all part of the determined senior captain’s contributions.

The Mustangs got balanced scoring in the finale with junior Killian Collins adding eight points and top rebounder Dante Antonini scoring seven. Antonini hit the glass for 14 rebounds per contest. “He was a terrific athlete for us,” said Bonfigili.

Sharp-shooting Jake DeCarli and quick guard Kai Hall added six points each for the Mustangs who played close games against Ukiah, Elsie Allen and El Molino as well. St. Vincent split two games with the Lions who will join up with Analy next season when the two schools merge to become West County.

“This season has been especially tough on small schools because we have to share athletes with other sports. There were times when we practiced with only a few varsity players because some of our better players played baseball. Having a junior varsity program helped a lot. Neither team won very many games, but we could see great improvement. Our scores got much closer at the end of the season.”

As the game with Rancho got closer, the Mustangs changed their defenses and it made a difference. Normally a man defensive team, St. Vincent used some match-up zone tactics to keep the Cougars off balance.

At one point Rancho took a one-point lead, but the poised St.Vincent club wanted this one, and came away with the win.

“This team played harder than any of the clubs I have had in the past,” concluded Bonfigli. “We will be young again next year, but our goal is to earn our way into the Division V playoffs. One of the ways is to split the games in our league. It is going to be difficult, but the kids are buying in. I’m glad our kids got to play basketball this season although it was the end of the school year with a lot going on.”