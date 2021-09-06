St. Vincent ends up at Delta for a 48-6 football win

A late game led to early domination for the St. Vincent football team in a 48-6 win over the Delta Saints in a game played in Clarksburg, Ca. Friday night.

St. Vincent scored on its first offensive play of the game and went on to a 42-0 first half lead for its second consecutive victory to start the season.

The game was scheduled Thursday after St. Vincent’s planned opponent, Cloverdale, canceled because of COVID issues.

St. Vincent was anxious to play a game in preparation for a big showdown in St. Helena against the top-rated Division 7 team in the North Coast Section next Friday night.

Delta, a Division 7 team from the Sacramento Metropolitan Athletic League, obliged, but proved no match for the Mustangs.

On their first-play from scrimmage, Mustang quarterback Jaret Bosarge hooked up with receiver Dante Antonini with a 65-yard touchdown pass and the assault was on.

The second St. Vincent possession resulted in another Bosarge to Antonini touchdown hook up to culminate a 72-yard drive.

Things got even better for the Mustangs in the second quarter. Eddy Stone, taking over at quarterback, connected with Killian Collins for a 21-yard touchdown; Kai Hall ran in an 18-yard touchdown following a fumble recovery by Carter Payte; a Collins’ pass interception set up a 2-yard scoring pass from sophomore Mico Antonini to brother Nico Antonini and Hall ran 17 yards for a touchdown following a Mac Cauz fumble recovery.

St. Vincent used the second half to give a lot of players game experience, resulting in an end to its rampart scoring.

Izaya Rubio ran in a touchdown for Delta in the third quarter.

St. Vincent scored on the last play of the game on a pass from Stone to sophomore Hudson Stipp.

Kieran Pedersen was a perfect 6-for-6 on PAT attempts, but didn’t have an opportunity following Steipp’s score as officials called the game as time ran out.

The swarming St. Vincent defense limited Delta to 92 total yards, 50 passing and 42 rushing and forced three turnovers, two fumble recoveries and a pass interception. Each led to a Mustang touchdown.

Jake DeCarli led the St. Vincent defenders with 10 tackles and two sacks. Liam O’Hare was credited with six tackles and Cauz, Riley Gilfillan and Dom Minton each recorded two assists.