St. Vincent enjoys easy win in NCS playoff opener

St. Vincent wasted little time making a statement in the North Coast Section Division VII football playoffs as the No. 1-seeded Mustangs easily coasted past an energetic, but outclassed opponent from Vallejo by a score of 57-0 at Yarborough Field Saturday afternoon.

The home-standing Mustangs scored quickly and often against St. Patrick-St. Vincent with a 40 point deluge in the ﬁrst quarter. The rest of the game they kept the pressure on to make the way for solid outings from a multiple players off the bench.

Junior running back Kai Hall continued his quick-cutting efforts on the ground by rushing for a couple of touchdowns on direct snaps and delayed handoffs from quarterback Jaret Bosarge. Hall was too quick for the Bruin secondary, and it became a matter of how many times Coach Trent Herzog wanted to use his watch-charm running back.

It was a team effort from the opening series when Hall took the snap from center and took advantage of his quickness and good blocking for a 44-yard touchdown on the ﬁrst St. Vincent snap from scrimmage.

The Mustangs got great ﬁeld position early on a terriﬁc kickoff return along the right sideline by Nathan Rooks. Following a four-and-out series by the Bruins, Dante Antonini took the ball and headed toward the left edge only to reverse his ﬁeld and outdistance the trailing St. Patrick defenders on a 52-yard scoring jaunt in front of a howling bunch of Mustang supporters. Two plays and two touchdowns and the dye was cast.

Another short run for a score by Hall and a pass from Jaret Bosarge to Antonini for a 14-yard touchdown kept the scoring parade in motion.

Still in the ﬁrst quarter, the Bruins attempted a short pass that was picked off by Bosarge who jumped the route, took the ball in full ﬂight and went in untouched from 63 yards out.

Second quarterback Eddie Stone got into the act before the end of the quarter when he found sophomore Nico Antonini alone in the right ﬂat for 9 yards. Stone then hooked up with Dante Antonini for a 53 yards.

St. Vincent scored only one touchdown in the second quarter as Herzog mixed up combinations of his players. Bosarge connected with Dante Antonini on a 19-yard play that led to a touchdown as time was running out before intermission.

Officials ruled that a bobbled ball near the goal line that rolled into the end zone gathered in by Nathan Rooks was a touchdown play.

A tackle for loss on a fourth-down play by Jake DeCarli gave the Mustangs one last series, and they covered 42 yards on a series of short runs by Hall.

With time running out, kicker Gavin Crestetto found the range on a 28-yard ﬁeld goal, and the teams left the ﬁeld with St. Vincent holding a commanding 50-0 advantage.

“Before the game, I thought that we were a few touchdowns better than St. Patrick-St-Vincent, but it surprised me a little how we executed so well against a team that made it into the playoffs,” said Herzog. “Our kids are playing very well right now, and we look forward to hosting Clear Lake next Saturday in a second-round game.”

The officials turned to a running clock to close out the second half and St. Vincent did not get a ball possession against the determined Bruins who moved the ball 62 yards behind the rushing efforts of 210-pound running back Darryl Pouncey.

The drive of the visitors fell apart when an attempted pass in the right ﬂat was intercepted by the improving Nico Antonini. He got ahead of the pack and scooted his team into scoring position close to midﬁeld. On the Mustangs ﬁrst running play, junior Mac Cauz got to the outside and broke three tackles on his way to a 62-yard scoring gallop.

“Cauz and Nico Antonini have both played some good defense for us as well,” noted Herzog, “It depends on the packages we use that week.”

Dante Antonini, the top defender for the Mustangs all season, made several tackles for loss in the ﬁrst half.

NBL Redwood titlist St. Vincent improved to 9-1 overall, while St. Patrick-St. Vincent slipped to 4-7 for the season.