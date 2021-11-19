St. Vincent faces explosive Clear Lake in NCS semifinal game

Things get tougher for St. Vincent High School’s football Mustangs this week as they continue their quest for a North Coast Section Division 7 championship on their own Yarbrough Field against Clear Lake’s high-flying Cardinals in a Saturday afternoon semifinal game.

Both teams rolled almost unmolested in their first-round games. Clear Lake took care of business with a 40-0 win over Hoopa Valley, while St. Vincent was even more dominant, scoring 40 points in the opening quarter on its way to a 57-0 victory over St. Patrick-St. Vincent.

By the end of the game against the Bruins, the Mustangs had gone through its second-line and third-line players and were using just three varsity players mixed with eight junior varsity players.

That Mustangs wouldn’t look past No. 8 seed St. Patrick-St. Vincent was no surprise to St. Vincent Coach Trent Herzog. “We’ve been taking it one game at a time all season,” he said. “We have prepared the same for every team.”

The result is an 8-1 Mustang record as they host the 7-3 Cardinals.

Herzog and his players know that things will be different against the talent-loaded visitors.

“They are very explosive,” said Herzog. “Their quarterback may be the best passer we’ve faced all season.”

That quarterback, Jack Daskam, passed for 270 yards and three touchdowns against Hoopa Valley and, in his spare time returned an intercepted pass 69 yards for a touchdown.

Daskam has several outstanding receivers. Zane Robinson had just three catches against Hoopa, but two were for touchdowns of 60 and 74 yards. He also had three pass interceptions, returning one of the thefts 101 yards for a touchdown.

In the game, Clear Lake had touchdowns of 61, 60, 69, 74, 6 and 101 yards.

Herzog said the Cardinals are not big on defense, but they are aggressive. “They bring a lot of guys,” the coach said. “They will sometimes bring six or seven guys and they can cause a lot of problems.”

Of course, with that many people on the line, it could open the middle for big plays from St. Vincent’s own explosive ball carriers, Kai Hall and Dante Antonini. Hall has rushed for 1,234 yards and 17 touchdowns. Antonini, who is also one of the best defensive player in any North Coast Section division, has run for 446 yards on 44 carries, averaging 10.1 yards per carry, and also caught 18 passes for 478 yards. He has scored 13 touchdowns, nine receiving and four rushing.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m.