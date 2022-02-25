St. Vincent fields a varsity lacrosse team

It was like trying to open an ice cream store in the middle of a snow storm.

For going on three years, Ed Evans has been trying to establish a lacrosse program at St. Vincent High School right in the middle of the COVID pandemic. In his first year (2020) his junior varsity team was shut down after playing just one game. The next year, St. Vincent played six junior varsity games. This year the Mustangs have 15 varsity games scheduled with more possible.

It wasn’t all the fault of COVID. Evans had trouble recruiting players for a new sport at a small school where athletes are at a premium.

This year, Evans has 19 players on his team. Two are injured. Of the players, only five – Riley Gilfillan Jaret Bosarge, Bishop Gilfillan, Gavin Tank-Crestetto and Enzo Vallee - have had lacrosse experience before coming to St. Vincent.

Over a third of the Mustangs are from three families. Nathan Rooks, Malcom Rooks and Robert Rooks were all all-league football players on the North Coast champion St. Vincent football team. Riley and Bishop Gilfillan both have lacrosse experience. Johnny Martin-Martinez and Bryan Martin-Martinez will both play this season.

Evans expects even more players next season. “We have several freshmen coming in with some lacrosse experience,” he said. “Lacrosse is a very fast game. You need about 20 players to feel comfortable with your substitutions.”

The coach acknowledges that the Mustangs will be thin this year, but he believes his team will be competitive.

One of the key reason for his optimism is the presence of outstanding goalie Enzo Vallee, “He is a very good goalie Evans said. “He has very good lacrosse instincts.”

Evans said St. Vincent principal Pat Daly contacted him about a recommendation for someone to get the sport started a the school that was still in the process of rebuilding its entire sports program.

Evans knew exactly the right man – himself. And the timing was perfect. His son had just graduated from Casa Grande. He loved the game and he wanted to stay involved.

Evans said he has been in love with lacrosse, “since I first picked up a stick in 1966.”

He has coached youth hockey and on the high school level at Casa Grande Cardinal Newman where he helped found the program.

“This is a great opportunity,” he said. “St. Vincent is a great to school to coach at and a great place to start a program.”

He said it isn’t going to be difficult to move forward because the sport recruits for itself. “Kids love it because they are always moving and everyone is involved,” he said. “You either find the ball or it finds you.”

Members of the Casa Grande team are Trent Ahneman, Riley Gilfillan, Jaret Bosarge, Viktor Blais, Johnny Martin-Martinez, Daniel Rivera, Nathan Rooks, Kai Dove, Bishop Gilfillan, Preston Kwan, Malcolm Rooks, Gavin Tank-Crestetto, Bryan Martin-Martinez, Robert Rooks, Ben Sumrall and Enzo Vallee.