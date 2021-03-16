St. Vincent football team begins its season at Ukiah

Finally, St. Vincent High School football players get their chance. The Mustangs had to chomp at their bits last week as Petaluma and Casa Grande high schools opened their long-delayed seasons. Friday, St. Vincent players get their chance, traveling to Ukiah to face Ukiah’s Wildcats.

Meanwhile, Petaluma and Casa Grande go into round two of their seasons with Petaluma traveling to Napa to play Vintage at Memorial Stadium, while Casa Grande steps out of league to play at Rancho Cotate.

“We are really excited. We are ready to play,” said St. Vincent coach Trent Herzog. A year of conditioning and pent-up emotion will be unleashed when the game kicks off at 7 p.m. Herzog is a little concerned that the Mustangs will be a bit too anxious. “We want to play with excitement, but have control of our emotions,” he said.

In one respect, the game is a David vs. Goliath match. Ukiah has an enrollment of around 1,600 students, while St. Vincent has around 235 students. But Herzog said the Mustangs will travel north with confidence. “They will be one of the three toughest teams we’ve ever faced, but we are ready to play,” the coach said.

St. Vincent, after playing its first two seasons under Herzog as an independent, has been added to the North Bay League this season, but will play in the Redwood Division, while Ukiah plays in the stronger Oak Division. Neither division will play a full league schedule.

St. Vincent compiled an 11-2 record in 2019, while Ukiah was 4-6 during its last season.

Casa Grande, after losing its opening game to Vine Valley Athletic League powerhouse Vintage, 53-6, jumps right back into the frying pan as it makes a short trip to Rohnert Park to take on Rancho Cotate’s Cougars in a non-league game.

Rancho Cotate was 11-4 last season, and starts this season ranked No. 2 among Division 2 schools in the North Coast Section and No. 9 among all schools in the NCS.

Meanwhile, Petaluma, coming off a well-played 6-0 loss to Justin-Siena in its opener, follows Casa Grande into the Vintage skillet, taking on the Crushers in Napa. Vintage is the defending VVAL champion.

A Division 1 football school (Petaluma is in Division 4), Vintage is ranked No. 7 among all NCS teams after the first week of play.

All games kick off at 7 p.m.