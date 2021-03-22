St. Vincent football team rallies in second half to shock Ukiah

St. Vincent High School ventured into North Bay League football competition for the first time at Ukiah and broke things open in the second half to knock off the Wildcats 24-7 in Mendocino County on Friday night.

The Mustangs trailed 7-6 at halftime, but got redirected blocking up front to spring sophomore running back Kai Hall for a couple of touchdowns in the late going to earn the satisfying victory. St. Vincent scored in four of its final five possessions, and took a knee to end the game.

It was the first game of the season for the Mustangs, who took a major step up in competition this season after completing an independent 9-2 campaign against smaller schools last season.

Ukiah, a Division III team in the North Coast Section, will eventually be placed in the Oak Section of the NBL, although there will be no championship this year in either section of the league.

“I don’t have a big history at St. Vincent, but those around the program tell me that this was one of the biggest wins in recent years,” said a pleased Mustang head coach Trent Herzog. “Our defense played well for the entire game, and our conditioning paid off in the late going. Ukiah suited more than 40 players.”

Quarterback Colby Furia played a strong game in his first action in a Mustang uniform, with 13 completions in 19 attempts. His short passing game to the explosive Hall opened things up in the second half. Furia is a senior transfer from Cloverdale.

“Colby made some nice runs to escape trouble,” added Herzog, “He did have a couple of interceptions, but one of them bounced off the hands of our receiver.”

Furia had 30 yards on the ground.

Ukiah scored first, and took a 7-0 advantage in the second quarter when Furia was hit and lost the ball, and the Wildcats’ Tucker Steckler picked up the loose football and rambled 67 yards into the end zone.

“It might have been the turning point of the game,” said Herzog. “Our kids were over a period of opening-game nerves, and we knew that we could play with this team.”

St. Vincent battled back to drive for a score on the next series. The big play of the march was a fourth-down toss from Furia to the athletic Dante Antonini, who made a juggling catch despite some close guarding by a Ukiah defender. The Mustangs scored on a short run by Hall, but failed to add two points on a fake kick.

The St. Vincent coaching staff made offensive adjustments in blocking schemes, and it paid off in a dominating second half. A 27-yard field goal in the third quarter by Juan Jiminez gave the Mustangs a 9-7 advantage that they never relinquished. Interior blockers Andrew Pech and Cameron Vaughn played big roles in springing the elusive Hall for extra yardage against the tiring Ukiah defense.

Hall was every bit the same threat as last season when he averaged 161 yards per game as a freshman. He added a touchdown run late in the third quarter and tacked on one more in the final minutes of the game when St. Vincent scored 8 points and completely controlled the ball.

Hall finished with 103 yards rushing, including a pair of touchdown runs. The quick sophomore also pulled in a scoring pass from Furia who tossed for 137 total yards.

St. Vincent did a solid job running out the clock with junior Liam O’Hare getting the bulk of the work late with seven carries for 53 yards.

Defensively, the Mustangs slammed the door on the Ukiah attack in the second half. Linebacker Nathan Rooks had seven tackles, including five for loss. O’Hare had a versatile game with 5 individual tackles. Devaneaux Sagaral had a pick for the Mustangs on the first Ukiah ball possession.

“Dante Antonini did a little of everything for us on both sides of the ball,” noted Herzog. “He is going to be a very valuable component of this team.”