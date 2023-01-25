St. Vincent frosh outlast Petaluma in overtime

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
January 24, 2023, 9:18PM
Updated 3 hours ago

St. Vincent rallied for 10 points in overtime to win a classic freshman basketball game over Petaluma, 57-53.

St. Vincent led at the half, 34-11, only to have Petaluma staged a furious 23-point rally in the fourth quarter to tie take a lead in a period that ended 47-47 at the end of regulation.

St. Vincent regrouped to pull out the game in overtime.

Harrison Bailey led a balanced St. Vincent scoring attack with 18 points, with Jameson Malvesta adding 17 and Gavin Andres 11.

Kieran O’Conner led Petaluma with 21 points. Antoine Smith scored 12 and Noah Anezil added 10.

