St. Vincent girls no match for second-place Santa Rosa

Santa Rosa locked into second place in the North Bay League Redwood girls basketall standings with a convincing 55-12 win over out manned St. Vincent on Thursday.

The Panthers scored early and often with a fast-breaking attack to take a 20-6 lead and there was little doubt as to the outcome. DeCarli Gym was the scene of the action, and a small cadry of fans from both schools was on hand as previous COVID restrictions were relaxed allowing parents to attend.

Seven players scored in the first stanza for the Panthers as they took advantage of quicker passing and a fast-breaking offense. Kate Townsend scored 6 points from close range, and went on to lead all scorers with 15 points for the Panthers.

The host Mustangs relied mostly on the offensive efforts of veteran player Sophia Skubic as she nailed a 3-point shot to open the scoring after less than a minute played. Skubic went on to score 8 points before the hosts went scoreless in the final period.

Izzy Badaglia knocked in a couple of free throws and Nedene Ghattas tossed in a follow shot from underneath for the Mustangs. Senior guard Maddie Badaglia turned in a strong floor game for coach Dayna Dolcini as the veteran grabbed five rebounds and came up with four loose balls.

The Mustangs slipped to 6-7 overall and 1-4 in the North Bay League. In previous league outings, the Mustangs dropped a game to league-leading Maria Carrillo and came back to defeat Elsie Allen 33-19. Maria Carillo continues to lead the Redwood Division of the North Bay League with an unblemished 4-0 mark.

Santa Rosa improved to 4-1 in league play with multiple scorers including 6 points by hustling sophomore guard Sydney Duncan. A highlight of Duncan’s play came in the second period when she converted an up-and under play-in which pleased the crowd.

The next scheduled game for the St. Vincent girls will be on the road at Piner High on Tuesday at 7 p.m.