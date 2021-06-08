St. Vincent goes extra-innings to conclude baseball season

St. Vincent survived a couple of late inning three-run homers by visiting Credo and held on for a non-league 8-7 win in eight innings to close out the baseball season.

Four big flies left the yard in the entertaining finale, but a walk-off closed things out when Mustang batter Ryan Nalducci was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to force in the winning run for St. Vincent.

The contest was played in front of the biggest home crowd of the season, bolstered by Credo supporters from neighboring Rohnert Park. The Mustangs finished the season with an overall record of 10-7 and a second-place finish in the North Bay League standings under first-year coach Spencer Finkbonner.

“I thought we had a solid run this year, and finished with a good win today,” said the new coach. “We are going to lose quite a few kids who pitched, but our team should be strong again with several starters returning.”

Credo came into the contest as the top team in the North Central League with a record of 7-1. The Gryphons were also handed a 5-2 setback at the hands of the Mustangs in an earlier game played between the small-school rivals.

St. Vincent got a surprising power boost from freshman second baseman Nico Antonini who belted a pair of similar-looking low line drives over the right field barrier to give the Mustangs the lead on both occasions that was wiped out by the long four masters struck by Credo to knot things up.

Antonini went into the game with a batting average of .404, second on the St. Vincent club for the season. After a pair of strikeouts at the hands of Credo pitcher Teo Vonn Elg, the first year infielder found his stroke with solidly hit fly balls which cleared everything in the right-center alley. In his next at bat, Antonini did it again off the tiring Gryphon right hander who threw 112 pitches before being lifted in the seventh frame. The second blast gave the Mustangs a 7-4 advantage until the second home run of the day by Credo forced things into extra frames.

Mustang starting pitcher Sebastian Rios (3.23 ERA) pitched well into the seventh inning when he began to leak a little oil, allowing the first home run and more Credo base runners. He was lifted by Finkbonner in favor of Antonini who gave up the second four master that tied the game at 7-7 in the top of the seventh inning.

Credo survived a tense bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the seventh inning to force things into extra frames. At one point, reliever Phoenix Linder felt he had struck out the side with a close pitch and ran toward the Gryphon dugout, only to be summoned back to the bump by the home plate umpire. Linder finished the job, however, and managed to take the contest into the eighth where the wheels came off.

Nathan Irving led off the St. Vincent half of the eighth inning with a solid single. He advanced to second on a bouncer up the middle off the bat of Antonini with his third hit of the game. Credo then chose to purposely pass Dante Antonini to load the bases with nobody out. Dante Antonini had been the most consistent Mustang hitter all season with a team leading average of .429 going into the game, and had two sharp hits earlier, including a double.

It all came apart on a high and tight pitch to Nalducci that struck the Mustang shortstop and earned a St. Vincent team celebration down the first base line as they finished with a winning campaign in their first venture into major competition.

Credo looks to be a regular small- school rival in the seasons to come and it played well enough to win this one.

Irving finished the game on the mound for St. Vincent, and got out of a runner-filled mess in the eighth. He evened his season record at 1-1 in 9 games pitched.

Silas Rowan Herzog, the leading batter in the North Central League with a mark of .489, had a couple of RBI’s for Credo to wrap up the campaign.