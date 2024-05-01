St. Vincent golfers advance to NCS qualifier

The St. Vincent de Paul boys golf team finished up its regular season last Wednesday as the Mustangs honored the team’s outgoing seniors, with two of those seniors advancing to the North Coast Section individual qualifying tournament.

St. Vincent came up just short of Rancho Cotate in their April 24 match, with a score of 225-223. Senior and captain Hudson Stipp finished 3 over par and was named player of the match, with Stipp advancing to the NCS championship qualifier event along with senior Bishop Gilfillan and Rancho Cotate’s Logan Christian.

“The seniors this year are exceptional student athletes,” said head coach Andrew Fraser as the team’s Senior Night took place. “They have accomplished so much this year with offers from some amazing universities, such as Villanova, Arizona and Oregon.”

Fraser added that Stipp “has been a great leader as the number one qualifier for the Redwood League as well as candidate for St Vincent de Paul Valedictorian.”

“The team has been a joy to coach, showing amazing progress through the season while having fun,” Fraser said. “With the size of school we have it is great that I get to work so closely with each player to really work on their skills and give them all a chance to play throughout the season.”

St. Vincent finished its season with a 3-5 record.

Amelia Richardson is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.richardson@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.