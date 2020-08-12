St. Vincent grad Free beginng to understand junior college baseball

On Friday the 13th of March, players on the College of Marin Baseball team got the news that they were dreading. The Mariners were to play the third game of their Bay Valley League opening series against Napa Valley, but the game was canceled. The Mariners would never play another game in the 2020 season. It was final as the far reaching effects of the coronavirus was just starting to be a reality on the players in the community college in Kentfield.

Questions involving the future of the Mariner ball club would soon be answered after they posted a record of 11-10 heading into conference play. Team results be put on hold until the stoppage of play was announced as final.

What about the eligibility of the players in the two year community college? What effect would the announcement have on those high school grads who were recruited by 20-year coach Jack Berringer and his staff? “Everybody’s going to be in the same situation,” noted Berringer during the period of confusion with well over half of the baseball schedule left to play. “There is going to be a surplus of very good baseball players.”

Among those players directly affected by the shutdown was freshman utility player Trent Free from St. Vincent de Paul High School. The 2019 graduate from the Division V Mustang program was just starting to make an impact on the Mariner program with some regular play at first base before the shutdown.

“It was discouraging when we stopped,” said the young infielder about play on the right side of the infield. Everything that I had done was on the left side up to then. Coach Berringer did a lot of work with me. I seemed like I just got started and everything was coming together. I’m still looking forward to going back. Quite a few starters are scheduled to return. It should be good competition.”

Now, with the announcement that players would have their eligibility restored in the next season, Free and his teammates will have a decision to make heading into the 2021 campaign.

Players from small schools like St. Vincent always have the extra pressure of proving they can hang with players in the upper division of competition. Most of Free’s record had been posted against small school competition including two seasons in the North Central League II. Free had progressively posted good numbers with a batting average of .281 in 19 games for the College of Marin which included increased time playing defensively at first base.

Berringer is a veteran instructor of infield play, and the young player from Novato had earned some playing time under the veteran coach in a relatively short time. “I was finally getting used to the changes in pitching velocity at this level,” explained Free. “it took some time against faster pitching both from the machine and live. I think that I have the confidence to improve my average now that I am more comfortable. I was getting used to the change of speed pitching with the curve balls that we saw.”

Included in the shortened resume for Free was a three-hit game against Lassen College and two more hits against perennial league power College of Mateo. The first-year infielder also swatted his first home run in a game against Folsom Lake.

Free began to show signs of physical maturity in his final two seasons at St. Vincent under new head coach Stan Switala. The rangy 6-foot, 3-inch infielder found his batting stroke with .385 batting average in his junior season along with a team co-leading 34 RBIs for the season. The Mustangs posted an undefeated regular season and finished 25-1 for the season. Included was a two-RBI game in the NorthCoast Section playoffs against Athenian. Free closed out his high school career with an impressive .435 batting average and 32 RBIs, in addition to pitching key contests for the Mustangs with an ERA of 2.08.

In one impressive outing against Santa Rosa High he banged out four hits in a wild loss at the hands of the Division I Panthers. With everything on the college scene shut down, Free, is continuing to work on his game by throwing consistently, including long tosses with a teammate who lives close by. The two go regularly to San Marin High School where they practice together, often with other members of the College of Marin team.