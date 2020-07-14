St. Vincent grad ready for football practice at San Diego State

When he was interviewed for this story earlier this week, Rory Morgan had just completed one of the most important tests he will take during his fledgling football career at San Diego State University. He was awaiting the results of his test for the Copid-19 virus prior to starting football practice for the Aztecs. That came after he completed a 10-day quarantine required to the start of practice.

Needless to say, he is ready to get the medical stuff over and his college football career started, although he isn’t certain yet whether or not he will play or sit out as a red-shirt in his true freshman season.

One thing he is already sure of – he loves San Diego and San Diego State. “The first time I saw the campus and the area I immediately fell in love with them,” he said. “I’m looking forward to the next four or five years here. It already it feels like home.”

Whether or not he plays this season, or realistically, whether or not there is a season, Morgan’s future is at tight end, a position he played almost to perfection in his all-league senior season at St. Vincent. During a 9-2 season, he caught 16 passes for 379 yards, averaging 18.8 yards per catch. More importantly, he was a key component of one of the best St. Vincent offensive lines in recent memory, a blocking wall that cleared the way for the Mustangs to average 372 yards per game.

At 6-7 and 210 pounds, he has plenty of room to add the strength and muscle needed to be a Division 1 tight end.

His satisfying final football season at St. Vincent was a complete turn around from his try at Mustang football. After attending St. Vincent Elementary School, while utilizing his height on the basketball coach, he was introduced to football as a freshman at the high school. It was not pleasant.

“It was horrible,” he said. “I played quarterback and every time I had the ball I got clobbered.”

Then came Trent Herzog.

The former Casa Grande High School head coach took over at St. Vincent in 2018 and a team that was 1-8 the season before went 6-5 and reached the North Coast Section playoffs. Last season, the Mustangs were 9-2, and again reached the NCS playoffs.

“It was the most fun I’ve ever had in football,” Morgan said. “Everyone got along, there was a family vibe. I get that same feeling about San Diego.”

“Coach Herzog turned it around.,” he said. “I couldn’t have bettered myself without him. He gave me confidence in myself.”

Although now strictly a football player, Morgan was also an outstanding basketball player at St. Vincent, playing three seasons on the varsity and earning all-league second-team honors as a senior despite limited playing time because of an injury.

“I enjoyed basketball,” he said. “It kept me in shape and I had a good time playing.”

Morgan said he has strong support from both his father, David, and mother, Michelle. He has two younger brothers, Colum, who lives with his mother in Petaluma, and Liam, who lives with his father in Sacramento.