This past season, St. Vincent de Paul Men's Basketball had a freshman team for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 Pandemic. The team started the season low on numbers, with just 8 players in its first game. But they ended up with 11 players on their roster. The team won 5 of its final 9 games.

The roster was made up of: Keaton Scerri, Harrison Barley, Gavin Andres, Alex Moore, Omar Mughannam, Peyton Barmaki, Wyatt Hansen, Ruban Barrera, Jameson Malvesta, George Chaput and Ben Acklety. The team was coached by Michael Baribault and assisted by former Petaluma High standout, Esteban Bermudez.

Barley, in 11 games played, averaged 17.5 points per game, shot a team-best 76% from the free throw line, 35% from 2-point range and 32% from 3-point range. Barley four times scored 20 points in a game.

Malvesta was second on the team with 10.3 points per game in 16 games played. His season-best was a 23- point effort at Branson. He also recorded a second 20-point effort at Branson. He shot 30% from the field, had 23 deflections, 18 steals and 9 blocks. He also grabbed 80 rebounds, good for second on the team behind Ruban Barrera's 118 rebounds.

Barrera had back-to-back games with 19 rebounds against University San Francisco and 17 against Stuart Hall.

Omar Mughannam led the team in steals and deflections with 36 and 35 . He was third on the team in rebounds with 71 and contributed 13 assists.

"This was an extremely fun group to be around. Even though we struggled early on in the season, everyone kept coming back to practice working as hard as they could to get back. As the season went along, it started to show and I was really happy for the kids in that aspect,” said Baribault.

"Our biggest win was definitely our win over Petaluma. That was a game that obviously meant a little more to the kids playing against their friends from an in-city rival, and that was a game with huge momentum shifts in both directions. The crowd, especially toward the end of the game, was loud and energetic. It almost felt like a varsity-like atmosphere with fans from both sides cheering as loud as they possibly could. I was super proud of my team for sticking together and gutting it out in overtime when we could have easily folded to their momentum,” noted Baribault.

"I was very pleased with our win at University in San Francisco later in the season. We had lost to them at home early on and we wanted to return the favor. We were down 10 after one quarter, and we kept chipping away and eventually took the lead in the last minute for good. That was a really good win for this team."

"Our last game vs Credo was a fun one. Everyone got to play a lot and everyone got to score. It was a perfect way to end the season."

"I think having a freshman team this year shows that if you put your mind to it, you can make these kinds of things happen at a 170-student school. We were the only program on campuis to have a team consisting of only freshmen. It's a huge step in the development in our program to be able to field a full freshman team and complete a freshman season.

“Now, those kids that played freshman are ready to make the jump to junior varsity as sophomores after a year of development and experience under their belt. It puts us in a really good position as a program to get us to where we want to be."