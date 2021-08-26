St. Vincent has players and team for a big year

A member of the Humboldt-Del Norte Big 4 League, St. Bernard’s was just 1-3 in the truncated spring season, but in the last full season in 2019 was a more typical 12-3, winning the North Coast Section championship in its division.

The game will be a showcase contest for the Mustangs who have rented Petaluma’s Steve Ellison Field for the night affair with varsity kickoff at 7 p.m.

St. Vincent begins its quest for a Division VII North Coast Section championship by taking on one of the best teams in Division VI. The Mustangs open with a home game against St. Bernard’s from Eureka.

St. Vincent High School football coach Trent Herzog is straightforward in his expectations for this season’s Mustangs: Win a North Coast Section championship.

“We have the players to do it. We have the team to do it,” he said.

The competition will be strong in Division VII that includes the likes of St. Helena, Ferndale, Willits, Steller-Prep and St. Patrick-St. Vincent. The coach also believes he has the players and the team to not only compete, but win in its first full year in the North Bay League Redwood.

The question is can the Mustangs keep enough of their main players healthy to accomplish the team goals? Although St. Vincent has 23 on its first varsity roster, six are sophomores and two are freshmen. There is quality in the front line players, but little depth behind, always a concern at a school with 180 enrollment taking on schools with more than 1,000 students.

Two Mustangs, wide receiver/line backer Dante Antonini and running back Kai Hall would not only start, but star for any high school of any size, according to Herzog.

Hall hit high school football with an explosion of 1,773 yards as a freshman, winning all sorts of recognition and honors. In St. Vincent’s coronavirus-shortened, five-game season in the spring, he ran for 536 yards, averaging 107 yards a game. Now a junior, Hall looks better than ever, Herzog said.

“He has gotten stronger and he is just as fast,” Herzog said. “He is a better blocker and has become an excellent receiver. He is a great team player with good leadership skills. He is one of the best pure running backs I’ve ever been around.”

Antonini, a senior, is one of the most prolific and dangerous pass receivers in the North Bay. In St. Vincent’s short spring season he had 24 catches for 509 yards and seven touchdowns. He is even better on defense. At 6 feet, 2 inches, and 200 pounds, he has size, strength and speed. His defensive position for the Mustangs will be everywhere.

“We will move him around. He will always be near the other team’s best offensive player,” said Herzog.

Herzog calls Antonini, “Among the top five players I have coached.”

This from a man who has coached for more than a quarter century and has worked with an NFL player and a multitude of outstanding Division 1 college players.

The St. Vincent talent pool doesn’t stop with Antonini and Hall.

It will be a return to the future at quarterback, where junior Jaret Bosarge steps in for the graduated Colby Furia. Bosarge played behind center for a few games as a freshman, but concentrated on playing defense last spring.

“He is a very athletic player and he knows our offense,” said Herzog.

Bosarge adds a running dimension to complement Hall in the St. Vincent attack.

Another junior, Eddy Stone, is in competition for the position. He is inexperienced, but has a strong arm.

“He looked very good during the summer passing league,” noted Herzog.

Sophomore Nico Antonini is also a possibility.

“He is very talented. He is going to be really good,” the coach said,

Joining Hall in the backfield is senior Liam O’Hare, who is not only a strong ball carrier, but also an excellent blocker. The senior is described by Herzog as “pound-for-pound our toughest player.” Junior Mac Cruz provides good depth and will be important on special teams.

The fullback will be one of St. Vincent’s best all-around players, junior Nathan Rooks. At 6 feet, 2 inches, 225 pounds, he can be a load as a ball carrier.

“He is a great blocker and he can catch the ball,” noted the coach.

Adding to the blocking are tight ends Killian Collins and Jake DeCarli. Both are also excellent receivers.

The St. Vincent wide receivers begin with Antonini, but don’t necessarily end there. Sophomore Jack Davis will be a good running mate. Also in the receiving mix are sophomore Malcolm Rooks, senior Carter Payte, sophomore Hudson Stipp and freshman Tye Nickens, who Herzog says is a “tremendous athlete.”

The offensive line is solid, but there isn’t a lot of depth.

The standout is right guard junior Cameron Vaughn, a 6-foot, 3-inch, 280 pounder who has been starting since he was a freshman. Senior Dominic Minton, a 6-foot, 2-inch, 225-pound returning starter, will be alongside Vaughn at right tackle.

On the other side of starting center Riley Gilfillan will be sophomore Samuel Bain Reier and freshman Robert Rooks, a 6-foot, 2-inch, 235 pounder with loads of potential.

Providing depth will be junior Kieran Pedersen along with junior Kyle Ghisletta and sophomore Brett Ghisletta.

Of St. Vincent’s 11 defenders, 10 will have a position. The 11th, Antonini, will play all over.

“He will play linebacker, safety, even be an outside rusher,” said Herzog. “In my 28 years of coaching, I have never had a guy who can do what he does on defense.”

Antonini will have plenty of help.

Bosarge, who had an outstanding season on defense last spring, will return to a defensive backfield that will also feature O’Hare along with a several promising sophomores - Davis, Malcolm Rooks, Nico Antonini and Stipp along with Nickens.

Hall brings his athletic ability to a linebacker position that includes three-sport athlete Cauz, DeCarli and Brett and Kyle Ghisletta.

Josh Malik, another impressive sophomore, has a shoulder injury and is expected to contribute later in the season.

Herzog said there are eight players, representing a good mix of pass rushers and run stoppers, who will find playing time on the defensive line.

Leading the pass rushing crew will be Gilfillan, Collins and Pedersen. Bainy Reier, Minton, Vaughn and Rob Rooks will also play on the front line.

Herzog said Pedersen has greatly improved as the team’s kicker, while Dante Antonini will handle the punting and the reliable DeCarli will be the long snapper for both.

As a team, the Mustangs look to be strong, but so is their opposition. After their opener against St. Bernard’s Saturday night, they face two familiar opponents in Cloverdale and St. Helena. The last time they saw St. Helena, the Saints beat them in a North Coast Section playoff game. Among their North Bay Redwood opponents are Montgomery, the team Herzog says will be favored to win the league title, and 2019 co-titlists Piner and Santa Rosa.