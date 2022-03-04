St. Vincent holds off Sonoma Academy 12-11 in walk-a-thon

The St. Vincent High School baseball Mustangs almost let their opening game walk away from them Wednesday afternoon, but held on for a 12-11 victory over Sonoma Academy.

The game was a case study in free bases with St. Vincent batters walking 10 times while Sonoma Academy non swingers strolled to first base 13 times. The upshot was a long game that was called as darkness closed in after the completion of the Coyotes’ sixth inning.

St. Vincent went into that frame with a 12-7 lead, but Sonoma Academy erupted for four runs and had the potential tying and winning runs on base before Eddy Stone, the fifth Mustang pitcher on the day, came on to finally end things with a strikeout.

St. Vincent, patient at the plate and aggressive on the bases, appeared to be in command most of the game, leading from a two-run first inning for the rest of the chilly afternoon but never really putting away the determined Coyotes.

Highlight for the Mustangs came in the fourth inning when second baseman Taiki Belway shot a drive into the deepest part of left field and started running. He didn’t stop until he slid across home plate with an inside-the-park home run. It was part of a big game for the senior who also had a double and a walk.

Defensive highlight came in the third inning when St. Vincent shortstop Nico Antonini ranged into left field to grab a bouncer off the artificial turf, set himself and made a spot-on throw to first to nail the runner.

Sophomore Josh Malik started on the mound for St. Vincent and pitched two superb innings, allowing just two walks while striking out four, including the side in the second inning. He left with a 5-0 lead as St. Vincent Coach Spencer Finkbohner elected to give other pitchers work in his team’s first game.

The coach didn’t realize just how much work he would be giving them.

With Malik gone, Ryan Hughes, Dominic Minton and Nico Antonini followed on the hill, each struggling to find the zone until Stone finally came on to finish off the Coyotes.

“We need a lot of work, Finkbohner said of his pitching, “but we will get there. We have potentially good pitching with eight guys who can toe the rubber on any given day.”

St. Vincent was to have played at St. Helena Thursday, but the game was canceled because of the threat of rain.

GAUCHOS UNBEATEN

At Casa Grande, the Gauchos remained unbeaten, winning their third straight game by beating Montgomery 10-0

Sophomore Austin Steeves won his first varsity game, allowing only one hit and one walk in three innings while striking out five.

Jordan Giacomini doubled and drove in two runs to lead the Casa Grande hitting attack, Russell Freedheim and Nick Tobin each drove in two runs.