St. Vincent holds on to beat St. Bernard’s in football opener

St. Vincent opened its football campaign with a gut-wrenching 21-20 win over St. Bernard’s of Eureka in a game played at Ellison Field on the Petaluma High School campus Saturday evening.

The tense contest wasn’t decided until the final play when a 27-yard field goal attempt by the visiting Crusaders sailed wide of its mark.

“It was a very good small-school football game in front of a great crowd,” said pleased Mustang Coach Trent Herzog. “St. Bernard’s has a very good program, and they have won the state title in two of the last five seasons. We saw the tapes of their scrimmage against Ukiah, and knew what we were up against.”

St. Vincent dominated play prior to intermission when the Mustangs took advantage of good field position to take a 21-0 lead before the Crusaders could shake off the effects of a long five-hour drive.

A couple of fumbles combined with a very poor punt kept St. Bernard’s pinned in its own territory until the late stages of the first half.

The opportunistic Mustangs took quick advantage of what was presented to them, starting with a fumble recovery by Nathan Rooks on the very first offensive play from scrimmage. Two plays after a run and penalty, the Mustangs struck first when quarterback Jaret Bosarge pulled the ball down, suddenly found a lane along the left sideline and sprinted into the end zone untouched. The PAT kick was knocked in by junior Kieran Pedersen.

It didn’t take long before the Mustangs struck again, this time after a punt by St.Bernard’s traveled only 11 yards and gave St. Vincent the ball on the Crusader 29. Three plays later, speedy halfback Kai Hall got around the edge on the right side, and out-distanced the St. Bernard's defenders on that side of the field for a 7-yard touchdown scamper. The snap from center for the attempted PAT kick was fumbled in the St. Vincent backfield, but alertly scooped up by senior Jake DeCarli who ran it in for two points to make it 15-0.

The rest of the first quarter was a series of mistakes by both teams, resulting in long offsetting penalties.

When the teams changed ends of the field after the first quarter ended, the Mustangs quickly scored again when Dante Antonini took a direct snap and burst through the center of the line behind terrific blocking up front by the Mustangs, and broke away for a 40-yard touchdown run. The PAT failed and St. Vincent seemingly had a comfortable 21-0 advantage.

It would not last long, however, as the Crusaders began to clean up their mistakes, and made some offensive noise before halftime. Most of the offense created by the Crusaders came in the form of junior all-purpose back Drew Sisemore. The 6-foot, 170-pound dynamo took direct snaps, and picked his spots to run for big chunks of real estate.

After the teams exchanged the ball, time was running out, but not before Siesmore and his mates put a touchdown on the board before halftime. A run of 8 yards for a touchdown by Wyatt Simoni got the job done.

The second half belonged to the Crusader offense, and a very determined band of Mustang defenders led by Antonini, Nathan Rooks, Liam O’Hare and sophomore defensive back Jack Davis. St. Bernard’s severely tested St. Vincent by pounding away on the interior and occasionally throwing for big yards.

St. Bernard’s scored once in the second half, but the game could have been decided following a second touchdown late in the fourth period by Simoni. With the score narrowed to 21-20, the Crusaders decided to go for two points, and Siesmore broke to the left side and headed for the flag. He was hauled down by a posse of tacklers including Malcom Rooks and Nathan Rooks, and the lead was temporarily preserved.

The Mustangs could not convert a fourth down running play on the Crusader 35, and they turned over the ball to St. Bernard’s with four minutes remaining. Running plays by Sisemore and one pass down the middle picked up some quick yardage for the Crusaders with time running out. “That was a blown coverage,” explained Herzog. “One of our kids missed the defensive call. There are quite a few things we will have to work on before the game with Cloverdale on Saturday.”

Finally St. Bernards decided to go for a potential game-winning field goal inside the 20-yard line, and drained the clock down to 2 seconds. The attempted kick floated to the right wide of its mark, and the Mustang celebration began.