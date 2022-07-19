St. Vincent hosts basketball in July

Prospects for the 2022-23 edition of the St. Vincent High School basketball team wrapped up play on Sunday to conclude competition in the Mustangs’ second summer tournament held at DeCarli Gym.

Playing with only a scattering of regulars from last year's edition, they were joined by several freshmen and members of the junior varsity team.

The Mustangs split four games the previous week with victories coming over Drew High from San Francisco and San Dominico. One of the defeats was against a very solid Marin Academy five which defeated St. Vincent in a regular season game in 2022 on the way to a spot in the North Coast Section Division V playoffs.

In last weekend’s tournament, veteran St. Vincent coach Tom Bonfigli was pleased with the competitive effort of his team that played with a couple of starting regulars in the back court and scoring threat Matt Kropelnicki on the inside.

Bonfigli was not disappointed with the absence of potential starting guard Nico Antonini, versatile wing player Kai Hall and Casa Grande transfer Cole Williams.

“In a small school like St. Vincent, we have to share our players with other sports. Our goal is to get as many basketball kids on the floor to get experience as possible. Nico is playing baseball, Kai is in Europe and Cole is playing on an AAU travel team.

“We have a good group of freshmen this year, and some of them helped us in the tournament. When our core group is together we should be ready to compete in the North Bay League.”

Backcourt guards Jack Davis and Hudson Stipp, both juniors this season, logged valuable time in the first four games of the tournament.

“Josh Malik, up from the junior varsity from last season, has impressed us with the ability to play against varsity level competition, and he could earn regular minutes,” Bonfigli said. “He is recovering from a shoulder injury and may not be able to play football this season. It will be a family decision. Malik pulled down nine rebounds in the contest against Marin Academy.”

Both tournaments were under the direction of Mike Baribault, who noted that several other teams were interested in the second 12-team, 3-pool tournament, but the ranks were filled. “It was good for us to host because our kids didn’t have to travel and everything here was more convenient. It was work. but worth it,” noted Baribault.

St. Vincent opened the second weekend tourney by splitting with Averroes Academy from Fremont (13-4 last season) and posting a 10-point win over Making Waves Academy from Richmond.

On Sunday, the Mustangs got a severe test, falling in its first game to John Swett from Crocket 54-48. St. Vincent trailed by as many as 14 points in the first half, but closed the gap only twice before Swett closed the deal with a barrage of 3-point shooting.

Late edition Cole Williams played in his first game, and made a difference, leading St. Vincent with 13 points and 8 rebounds. Williams was a force in the middle against taller Swett defenders, and managed two assists for baskets to the cutting Malik who positioned himself well along the baseline.

Malik started slowly, but warmed to the task, earning more varsity playing time in the future.

Williams has spent most of the summer season playing on a showcase AAU club that will end the campaign playing in Las Vegas.

Freshman Jack Ellis demonstrated good court awareness on defense and in finding cutting teammates with passes, together with draining three shots from distance.

St. Vincent finished the competition with its best defensive showing, closing down a hot-shooting five from San Rafael. The Mustangs closed out well on their defensive assignments, and took a surprising 18-17 halftime lead against a vastly superior team from the Marin County Athletic League.

Overall, the Mustangs got valuable experience on the floor with the players available in July.