The St. Vincent baseball team’s dreams of a North Coast Section championship dissolved into a seventh-inning nightmare Tuesday afternoon.

Athenian, a small private school from Danville, erupted for six runs in a seemingly never-ending top of the seventh inning and held on for an 8-6 win over the Mustangs in the semifinals of the North Coast Section Division 5 playoffs.

The result sends Athenian into the Division 5 championship game against University and ends the St. Vincent season at 13-14.

For most of the game, St. Vincent prospects for a spot in the championship game looked as bright at the spring afternoon as the Mustangs cruised to a 6-0 lead behind the pitching of Eddie Stone, but the prospects and the afternoon chilled in the final long inning.

Working against relief pitcher Jack Mountanos, the Owls sent nine batters to the plate in the seventh. Four hit safely, one was boarded on an error, one was hit by a pitch and one was safe on a fielder’s choice on a bizarre, but big, play when an Athenian base runner safely out ran the Mustang defender to the bag on what seemed to be a certain force out at third base.

When it was all added, the Owls had turned a 6-2 deficit into an 8-6 advantage that became an 8-6 victory when they put the Mustangs down in order in the bottom of the seventh.

Until the fatal seventh, Stone and the Mustangs seemed to have the game well in hand.

Although not as overpowering as he was in an earlier playoff one-hit, five-inning shutout of Bentley, Stone still allowed only four hits through 5 1/3 innings, walking three and striking out five. His only real trouble came in the sixth when he gave up a two-run homer.

It seemed almost inconsequential at the time as his teammate had already put six runs on the outfield scoreboard.

One came in the first inning when Josh Malik delivered the walk-based Stone with the single. It was part of a big day for Malik who had three hits and drove in three runs on the day.

Stone and Malik both cleared the fence for home runs during a four-run Mustang outburst in the third inning. Stone’s blast was a bomb over the center field fence. Malik struck two batters later with a solo drive over the right field fence.

Malik drove in his third run in the fourth and St. Vincent appeared to be on its way to the championship game.

But appearances can be cruelly deceiving, and three innings later, it was the gritty Owls who were the survivors.

St. Vincent coach Jim Selvitella was disappointed, but put things in perspective. “I’ve been around the game long enough to be on both ends of games like this,” he said. “Unfortunately, we were on the wrong end of this one.

“Give credit to Athenian. They battled all the way to the end. They are are good, well-coached team.”

Selvitella, in his first year as St. Vincent coach, said better things are in store for the Mustangs. “We started two freshmen and a sophomore. We came a long way this season,” he observed.