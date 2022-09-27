Subscribe

St. Vincent linebacker Player of the Week

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
September 27, 2022, 12:45PM
St. Vincent High School senior linebacker Mac Cauz has been named a Player of the Week by West Coast Preps. Cauz, a 5-foot, 10-inch 195-pound linebacker, was chosen for his play in St. Vincent’s 29-12 win over Oakland Tech on Sept. 16. He was also selected the team Player of the Game for his performance.

Against Oakland Tech, Cauz made seven solo tackles and assisted on three others. Three of his tackles were for loss.

For the season, Cauz has 24 solo tackles and 15 assists for 39 total tackles, six for loss.

