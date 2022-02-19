St. Vincent loses to No. 1 seed Cloverdale

The top-seeded Cloverdale boys basketball team survived a scare from No. 8 St. Vincent in the quarterfinals of the North Coast Section Division 5 playoffs on Friday, turning the Mustangs back with a 57-47 win.

The Mustangs (15-11) trailed by only two at the half before the Eagles (25-1) extended their advantage to double digits in the fourth.

The Mustangs responded with a late run and were within six with less than two minutes left, but the Eagles held on down the stretch to avoid the upset and advance to the semifinals.

Gabe Wlodarzck led the Eagles with 20 points. Dylan Muller added 16 and Casey Lemley 10.

The Eagles will host No. 4 Urban (16-11) in the semifinals on Tuesday.

In Division 3, Sonoma Valley played top-seeded St. Patrick-St. Vincent tough but ultimately came up short in a 64-41 loss.

The No. 8 Dragons (16-12) were within single digits late in the third, but the Bruins (21-1) closed the frame on a run to take a 16-point lead into the fourth and never looked back.

Girls basketball

West County also narrowly avoided an upset on Friday night, needing a fourth-quarter comeback to beat No. 10 Archie Williams 57-54 to advance to the Division 3 semifinals.

Second-seeded West County (23-4) trailed most of the fourth quarter but took the lead for good at 53-52 with just under four minutes to go. Lucca Lowenberg, who had 13 points and five assists, hit a pair of free throws with 18 seconds left to seal the win.

Ellie Roan had a huge game with 19 points and 14 rebounds and Maycee Hunter added eight points.

West County will host No. 6 Alhambra (22-6) in the semifinals on Tuesday.

Elsewhere in Division 3, No. 5 Maria Carrillo saw its season come to an end with a 49-36 loss at No. 4 San Marin. Leyna Gorauskas led the Pumas (21-5) with 16 points, while Katrina Gorauskas just missed a double-double with 10 points and nine rebounds.

Girls soccer

No. 2 Windsor moved on to the semifinals in Division 2 with a 2-0 win over No. 7 Bishop O’Dowd. Jadyn Holdenried scored both goals for Windsor.

The Jaguars (14-1-2) will host No. 3 Campolindo (13-2-4) on Wednesday.

Boys wrestling

A number of local standouts turned in strong showings at the first day of the NCS Championship at James Logan High School on Friday, earning themselves a spot in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

In 106, Ukiah’s Peyton MacDonald and Casa Grande’s Dylan Boden won their first two matches and will face off for a trip to the semis.

In 120, Austin Fredrickson of Windsor is on to the quarterfinals after winning his lone match with a quick pin.

Montgomery’s Isaiah Rubio picked up two wins to advance to the quarterfinals in 132.

In 138, Jacob Quintua of Casa Grande and Yahir Martinez from Ukiah each won a pair of matches to make the cut for the quarterfinals.

Kaeden Timmins of Windsor is also onto the quarterfinals in 145 as he won both of his matches via pins.

Casey Aikman from Ukiah did the same in 152 to advance.

Three locals moved on in 160 as Waylon Scarbrough of Ukiah, Nate Corwin of Petaluma and Maria Carrillo’s Logan Bruce all won their first two matches.

The 170 weight class will see another local matchup in the quarterfinals as Ukiah’s Jett Brazil and Casa Grande’s Ryan Naugle are set to square off on Saturday. They each advanced with two pins.

Top-seeded Zach Babel of Casa Grande picked up two quick pins to advance in 182. He’ll face Edward Berncich out of Petaluma in the quarterfinals. Carter Erickson from Piner is also through to Saturday.

Colin Sanders from Petaluma had to win three matches on the day but did so perfectly to advance to the quarterfinals in 195.

And in 285, heavyweights Thomas Shaw from Windsor and Jack Bednar of Ukiah both advanced.

On the team scoreboard, Ukiah and Casa Grande are in second and third, respectively, trailing six-time defending champ De La Salle.

The quarterfinals begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday with the semifinals to follow around 11 a.m. The third-, fifth- and seventh-place matches are scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m. and the finals around 6:30 p.m.

Girls wrestling

The second day of the NCS championships at Albany High School on Saturday will feature a collection of local competitors.

Windsor senior Ariana Groves advanced to the quarterfinals with two wins via pin in 113.

Top-seeded Sakiko Pizorno of Casa Grande also got a pair of quick pins to advance to the quarterfinals in 128.

In 133, Adriana Borjas of Petaluma and Larissa Maccario of Windsor made the quarterfinals

Bailey Deegan, also from Petaluma, is onto the quarterfinals in 139.

Santa Rosa’s Jasmine Vo and Windsor’s Sammy Patton punched their tickets to the second day with a couple pins apiece in 145.

In 152, Shalynn Baker of Petaluma is in the quarterfinals with Kayla Zeidler of Casa Grande and Makenna Tobie from Ukiah.

Ukiah’s Vanessa Tepale is also in the quarterfinals in 160.

Jolette Torres from Windsor and Samantha Maki from Ukiah both advanced in 172 with byes.

Rancho Cotate’s Olivia Djuve and Petaluma’s Carla Carla Maldonado both got pins in 189 to advance.

And Rebekkah Westmoreland of Windsor also got a bye to advance to the quarterfinals in 237.

As far as team scores, Petaluma leads the pack locally in fourth with 42 points. Windsor is in sixth with 34 and Ukiah is in ninth with 26.

Matches begin on Saturday at 9 a.m. with the semifinals slated to begin at 11 a.m. The third- to eighth-place matches are scheduled to start at 3 p.m. and the finals at 4:30 p.m.

