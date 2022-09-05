St. Vincent makes successful football trip to Nevada

St. Vincent’s football Mustangs had so much fun on their road trip to start the season, that they repeated the experience last Saturday. This time they explored a new state, visiting Incline Village, Nev. where they easily defeated the Incline Highlanders 45-0.

St. Vincent scored in every quarter to win its second straight non-league contest. The Mustangs ran and passed their way to 504 total yards, perfectly balanced between 252 yards rushing and a like number passing.

Kai Hall continued to add to his growing rushing total, running for 153 yards on just 12 carries. He now has 4,017 for his three-plus year St. Vincent career.

Three of his carries resulted in touchdowns, with two coming in the opening quarter in runs of 34 and 18 yards as St. Vincent jumped out to a 12-0 lead. After scoring on a 26-yard sprint early in the third quarter, the senior was given the rest of the game off to cheer for his teammates.

The Mustangs took to the air in the second period scoring on passes thrown by Gabe Cassanovas and Jaret Bossarge. Cassanovas, a freshman, connected with Jack Davis for 12 yards, while Bosarge targeted Joseph Edwards for a 53-yard bomb.

Cassanovas threw just two passes, both for touchdowns. He followed his first half hit to Davis with a 64-yard connection to the same receiver in the final quarter to give the duo 76 yards and two touchdowns. Davis finished with 176 yards on four catches.

Bosarge was 6 of 8 passing for 176 yards and another touchdown, this one to Eddy Stone.

St. Vincent was equally dominant defensively, making 15 tackles for loss, including 8 sacks.

Nico Antonini led the defense with 8 tackles, 4 for loss, with a sack. Tyler Chelew was in on six tackles. Mac Cauz, Edwards, Noah Demirok, Raffa Perez-Rios and Davis each were credited with five tackles.

Nathan Rooks, Antonini, Cj Perez, Bosarge, Edwards, Cauz, Nour Elbelisy and Isaac Barajas each recorded a sack.

Things get considerably more competitive for the Mustangs this week as they return home to face perennial North Coast Section rival St. Helena in a 2 p.m. Saturday contest.