St. Vincent net team beats Credo for second victory

Without fanfare, the St. Vincent Mustangs have amassed an enviable record in volleyball during the last couple of decades.

St.Vincent as continued to be a power in the North Central League II, often sharing honors with Roseland University Prep from Santa Rosa, including big runs in small-school playoff action in the North Coast Section. Despite the fact that rival Roseland has moved ahead into Division IV because of escalating enrollment, the St. Vincent's program has remained a constant as a steady foe, and the Mustangs have been regular visitors to the Division V playoffs, going back to the days when former mentor Sue Keller directed the very competitive Mustang program.

During the last recognized season, the Lady Mustangs took an undersized group of good volleyball players to the finals of Division V at Marin Academy, and were rewarded with a trip to the NorCal playoffs where they captured a first round win over Vacaville Christian from the Sac Joaquin Section.

Times have changed at the Keokuk Street campus, as the Lady Mustangs have reached a major crossroad under first-year coach Cassandra Taylor. Officials at St. Vincent have opted to advance the small-school Mustang program into the ranks of the North Bay League Redwood, where all the schools have a decided enrollment advantage over St. Vincent.

The Mustang program moves on this year with a roster that includes two freshman players and three sophomores. The overall goal of the program will be to put it on the line against North Bay League opponents like Rancho Cotate and Ukiah while playing non-league foes in Division V.

The Lady Mustangs got the season off and running with a 3-1 win over annual opponent Berean Chrisian at Walnut Creek last week. St. Vincent captured the first set 25-18 but dropped the second by a count of 21-25 before closing it out.

Kat Cespedes and Ava Sullivan, both sophomores, led the Mustangs in kills in the match. In the setting department, Frida Gonzales and Sena Mughannam led the winning Mustangs. Veteran Sophia Skubic and freshman Hailey Sarlatte had seven blocks each.

On Thursday, the Lady Mustangs opened their home season by blistering former NCL II opponent Credo 25-11, 25-15 and 25-9 at DeCarli Gym in front of an appreciative crowd.

St. Vincent got a balanced performance from its very young roster to score in clusters against the bigger Rohnert Park charter school.

Libero Charley Stevenson and Petaluma transfer Sena Mughannam turned in efficient efforts by setting up teammates with well-timed passes leading to points in numbers against the Credo defenders.

Offensively, the Lady Mustangs dominated the play at the net led by Cespedes and freshman Hailey Sarlatte. Cespedes, who hit solid returns with both hands, roamed the front and back court to help keep the ball in play when Credo was able to return hard-hit balls by the Mustangs. Cespedes, Sarlatte and junior Sophia Romano all took turns returning the ball with something on it into the vulnerable open court of the Gryphon.

Ava Sullivan also had her moments with kills in the second and third set. St. Vincent had four- and five-point unanswered scoring streaks in the final set to end things early.

The acrobatic Stevensen made several diving digs down the stretch. Mustang fans are already looking forward to the non-league clash against highly rated Bay School of San Francisco which will be played on the road against the Breakers on Sept. 8. The Breakers already hold a win over Salesian Prep.