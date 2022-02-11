St. Vincent, Petaluma wrap up regular basketball season this weekend

The high school basketball regular season bounces toward a conclusion this weekend.

The St. Vincent boys team, after losing Thursday night to Rancho Cotate 50-38, plays its final North Bay League Redwood game tonight at Elsie Allen with a 7:30 p.m. tipoff and finishes at home Saturday night against Sacramento Adventist at 7 p.m.

The Mustangs led at Rancho Cotate 21-19 at the half, but scored in single digits in the final two periods to drop to 12-10 on the season.

Jack Davis, Dante Antonini and Jake DeCarli each scored 8 points for the Mustangs. Rancho Cotate’s Andrew Pengel dominated the game with 26 points.

Petaluma’s boys snapped a two-game losing streak with a 70-52 win at Napa Thursday.

The Trojans wrap up their season with a 4 p.m. game Saturday at Justin-Siena. They go into that game with a 15-8 record and are 6-5 in Vine Valley Athletic League play.

Petaluma’s girls end their regular season with a 6 p.m. game against Napa Tuesday at Petaluma Junior High School.