St. Vincent plans for Chris Tobin basketball tournament

It might be baseball season, but St. Vincent High School coaches are already thinking about the next court season. The Mustangs have set the field for the varsity Chris Tobin Memorial Basketball Tournament scheduled for Dec. 15 through 17.

The tournament is named for former St. Vincent de Paul boys basketball coach and alumni Chris Tobin (Class of 1980). Tobin coached the junior varsity and freshman teams at St. Vincent many years while being a big supporter of Mustang athletics.

Tournament host St. Vincent is coming off a 15-11 season in which the Mustangs won their first NCS playoff game in 11 years. The win came in the first NCS home playoff game at St. Vincent in 10 years. This followed a 2-11 season in the spring of 2021.

Head Coach Tom Bonfigli will be in his third season leading the Mustangs. For his career he has 833 coaching wins, just 10 away from tying Mike Phelps for sixth on the California all-time wins list, according to Cal-Hi Sports.

Returning to the tournament field is Credo from Rohnert Park. The Gryphons are the defending North Central League II champions, and made the CIF NorCal playoffs last season. Credo went 2-1 in the varsity division of the Mustangs Winter Classic, defeating Apostles Lutheran (Santa Clara) and Point Arena while falling to host St. Vincent.

Also returning to the field is Point Arena, who went 1-2 in the varsity division of the Winter Classic. Point Arena defeated Apostles Lutheran while falling to Credo and St. Vincent. The Pirates made the NCS D6 Playoffs this past season.

There are five new teams in the field this season - Clear Lake, who reached the NCS D5 quarterfinals; San Domenico; Forest Lake Christian from Auburn; Lower Lake and Westlake Charter from Sacramento. They are all Division 5 or 6 teams coming from either the North Coast or the Sac-Joaquin Section.