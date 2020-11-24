St. Vincent puts Spencer Finkbohner in its baseball dugout

St. Vincent de Paul High School has added another veteran to its coaching lineup with the hiring of Spencer Finkbohner to coach varsity baseball.

Finkbohner replaces Stan Switala who left after coaching St. Vincent for two seasons and winning two North Central League II championships. Switala was almost like an interim coach, replacing Gary Galloway who had coached Mustang baseball for three decades.

Finkbohner is no stranger to either St. Vincent or local high school sports.

“If a kid has played high school sports in Petaluma I’ve probably coached him,” Finkbohner said.

He has been a junior varsity and assistant varsity baseball coach at Petaluma High; a junior varsity and varsity assistant baseball coach at Casa Grande, an assistant football coach, junior varsity baseball and freshman basketball coach at St. Vincent and a basketball coach at Kenilworth junior high school. He is also a coach for the Petaluma Leghorns American Legion baseball team in the summer.

He is a former Casa Grande High School and Leghorns player.

Coaching high school sports provides a sharp contrast to Finkbohner’s job as a corrections officer at San Quentin Prison. “It feels good to work with the kids after dealing with criminals all day,” he said.

He also takes satisfaction in passing along his knowledge of sports and life to young players. “Coaching is an extension of the classroom,” he said. “We’re teachers on the field.”

Of all the sports he has coached, he said he thinks he has the most impact on his players in basketball, but likes that he can “dive deeper” into baseball, particularly as players get older. “My heart is really with the Leghorns,” he said. “The game is the same on each level, but what is different is the speed it’s played at. By the time the players are on the Leghorn level, they have really elevated their game.”

While Finkbohner has enjoyed his time with each of the high schools, he said that with Pat Daly as principal, Tony Keefer as athletic director and veteran coaches like Trent Herzog and Tom Bonfigli, “St. Vincent is something special.”

Finkbohner has made friends and is respected at each of his coaching stops. Said Petaluma varsity baseball coach James Selvitella. “ Spencer is a real student of the game. He loves it. A successful coach is a guy who has a passion for the game, and Spencer has that passion.

“He knows that coaching isn’t about him, it is about the kids.”

After coaching the St. Vincent junior varsity team and closely following the varsity, Finkbohner is very familiar with the Mustang players. Still he is anxious to get started. “I just hope there is a season,” he said.

The new head coach has already put together a coaching staff, reaching back to his Leghorn coaching days to tab Robbie White, Patrick Hodges and Charlie Parnow to join veteran coach Mark Richardson to help him.

St. Vincent steps up to join the North Bay League Redwood this season, but the new coach hopes also to retain some of its North Central League II rivals like Credo, Sonoma Academy and Tomales on the schedule.