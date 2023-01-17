When Kai Hall arrived at St. Vincent for his freshman year, the Mustangs were in the midst of a lengthy rebuilding process under new head coach Trent Herzog.

Hall was fine with that prospect. At the time, the running back had no expectations that his playing days would ever continue beyond high school. He simply enjoyed playing the game with his friends.

Four years later, Hall’s career will not only continue at the next level, but he’ll leave St. Vincent as one of the best running backs to ever play in Sonoma County and the greater Redwood Empire.

Hall closed out his incredible four-year varsity career by becoming the Redwood Empire’s all-time leader in rushing yards and touchdowns, passing former record holder Joe Trombetta of Casa Grande, who has held the previous records of 5,447 yards and 60 touchdowns since 2006.

Hall ran for 1,957 rushing yards and 29 rushing touchdowns this past fall, both marks that were tops in the North Coast Section and among the top 25 in the state, to give him 5,740 yards and 76 touchdowns on the ground for his career. Even more impressive is the fact that Hall accomplished the historic feat in just 42 career games due to the five-game COVID spring season in 2021.

For his record-setting senior season, Hall is more than deserving of being named the 2022 Press Democrat Football Player of the Year.

“It’s special to not just me but the football program as a whole, to have one of their athletes get this award,” Hall said of the honor. “In a way, we all get this award.”

Such a comment exemplifies Hall’s team-first mentality. Whenever he was asked about the potential of breaking Redwood Empire records during the course of the season, Hall would mention being focused on the Mustangs’ next opponent or what they had to do to win league or section. His focus always remained on the teams’ goals ahead of his own.

History will remember Hall as arguably the main pillar of the foundation that this new St. Vincent program was built on. During the first of his four varsity seasons in 2019, the Mustangs went 9-2, their winningest season since 2012, and qualified for the playoffs.

While his sophomore campaign in the 2020-21 school year was abbreviated due to the pandemic, the Mustangs emerged from that period with 23 wins over their next two seasons, highlighted by back-to-back North Bay League Redwood titles and a section title and trip to the CIF NorCal playoffs in 2021.

The Mustangs went from being a decent-to-average team in the North Central League to a perennial contender in the NBL and at the section level as a small school, fueled in large part by Hall’s talents.

While league scheduling didn’t allow them to test their skills against Casa Grande and Petaluma, the larger public high schools in Petaluma, Hall contends that St. Vincent was the best of the bunch.

“I’ll still always believe that we were the best team in Petaluma and will be for a long time,” he said. “It feels good to have that legacy of making it far and being playoff and state contenders every year.”

Hall is set to announce his college commitment Feb. 1. He has offers from Army, Navy, Air Force and the University of San Diego but said he’s narrowed his choices down to the latter two.

You can reach Press Democrat Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.