Host St. Vincent broke to a surprising two-set advantage over Bentley of Lafayette, and the Mustangs turned on the jets in the third and deciding contest with a 25-7 clincher in a non-league volleyball match at DeCarli Gym on Wednesday.

The game was a make-up of a previously scheduled match in the East Bay earlier in September.

Unlike the lopsided third set, the contest between the two small schools was very close in the first two sets won by St. Vincent 25-17 and 25-22 in front of a frenzied band of St. Vincent supporters. St. Vincent’s crowd would suddenly tone down the noise to a whisper when coach Karina Sundberg would speak to her team between points.

Steady play by junior leader Ava Sullivan and emerging middle hitter Hailey Sarlatte helped the Mustangs maintain a narrow advantage with three straight points to make the first set 20-17.

Sarlatte made some acrobatic returns to the opposite side of the floor while Sullivan continued to anchor the defense with steady digs and sets. A delighted Sullivan gave credit to her emotionally charged teammates as St. Vincent celebrated the win. “That was the best match we have played together as a team in two seasons,” she said. The junior outside hitter made very few mistakes and many key kills.

Kendall Barmaki ended things with a block for an unreturnable winner as the Mustangs began to sense victory overall.

Bentley appeared to take command of the second set with a commanding 20-17 lead. but the Mustangs would not go away.

Libero Sena Mughannan seemed to be everywhere with hard-earned digs on everything the frustrated Bentley squad could smash over the net. Overall Mughannan had a terrific total of 27 digs for the entire match.

Sarlatte and Sullivan closed out the set with back-to-back kills off assists made by the hardworking and efficient libero.

Early points in the third set by junior outside hitter Judy Sierra appeared to give Bentley some momentum, but the set belonged to the Mustangs. Two serving aces by senior Vanessa Rios took all the steam from any rally by the visitors from the East Bay.

A kill by Sarlatte helped clinch a victory by the underdog Mustangs who improved to 2-14 for the season.

Bentley is currently in third place in the Bay Counties League with a conference record of 5-4.

Bentley won the junior varsity match 2-1 with a 15-9 win in the third and deciding set.