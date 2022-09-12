St. Vincent remains unbeaten with homecoming win

St. Vincent opened its home football campaign at Yarborough Field on Saturday afternoon with a dominating 28-7 victory over dangerous St. Helena from the North Central League.

The Mustangs, now 3-0, delighted a big homecoming crowd by taking complete control of the game in the first half, limiting the Saints to only 43 yards in total offense.

St. Vincent workhorse running back Kai Hall accounted for 108 rushing yards behind a line that got a big push. The record-breaking senior got 15 carries in the opening two periods when his teammates helped build a 14-0 lead at intermission.

Most of the game was played in Saints’ territory. While the offense dominated ball possession, it was defense that completely held the Saints in check.

Linebacker Nathan Rooks had a terrific outing with many key stops including the loudest of the afternoon when he guessed right on a stunt and pancaked St.Helena quarterback Winton Meyer to close the first quarter.

Rooks, Matt Cauz and senior defensive end Kieran Pedersen all turned in solid performances for the Mustangs. Cauz went into the contest with a team leading 7.5 tackles per game. Jack Davis also turned in a strong performance in the defensive backfield for St. Vincent.

St. Helena took a major gamble in the opening minutes, and it cost it when the Saints went for a first down inside their own 25-yard line, and the play was stuffed by Cauz.

Within minutes St. Vincent scored the opening touchdown of the game on a short 6-yard run by Tye Nickens. A penalty on the PAT set the ball even closer to the goal line, and a two-point run was recorded on a short burst by Hall.

While they were still in contention, the Saints were aided by a couple of poor punts by the Mustangs, but the visitors could not capitalize.

An attempted flat pass by Meyer bounced harmlessly in the flat on the 3-yard line in front of strong coverage by Davis and teammate Nico Antonini when the Saints had a chance to tie the game.

St. Vincent took over and marched 97 yards in 11 plays, culminated by a 37-yard keeper by senior quarterback Jaret Bosarge. He faked a handoff and fooled the entire defense on his solo scamper.

The Mustangs continued to control the game, scoring a pair of touchdowns in the second half to take a commanding 28-0 lead as coach Trent Herzog and his staff substituted liberally.

An 8-yard scoring run by Hall and a surprising pass play in the final minutes from Bosarge to Nickens that covered 78 yards wrapped up the scoring for St. Vincent.

St. Helena finally got on the glossy new St. Vincent scoreboard when hard-working senior Clayton Crean broke for a touchdown run of 31 yards. Crean averaged 126 yards per game in the two previous wins by the Saints.

The Mustangs are scheduled to make a trip to the East Bay next week when they face Oakland Technical High School (2-0).

At halftime, Katarina Cespedes was crowned Homecoming Queen when she opened her flower box and was greeted by a red rose.