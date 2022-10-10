St. Vincent High’s Mustangs have met every challenge thus far during a 6-0 season. They mastered another kind of challenge Friday night at Piner, avoiding the trap of complacency to beat an underdog Prospector team 56-13.

More than keeping their season-long winning streak intact, the victory came in St. Vincent’s first North Bay League Redwood game of the season.

The Mustangs wasted little time establishing their dominance, scoring four touchdowns in the first quarter for a 28-0 lead. By half, St. Vincent led 49-6. The second half was played with a running clock.

St. Vincent, with everyone playing, totaled 457 yards – 312 rushing and 145 more through the air.

Kai Hall, St. Vincent’s all-time leading rushing leader, gained 130 yards and scored two touchdowns, averaging 18.4 yards a carry.

Quarterback Jaret Bosarge broke an 82-yard touchdown run, finishing with 130 yards and two touchdowns on just 3 carries. He completed 4 of 7 passes for 94 yards and another touchdown.

Freshman quarterback Gabe Casanovas also hit on 4 of 7 passes for 51 yards and a touchdown.

Sophomore Ty Nicken grabbed two passes, both for touchdowns, for 34 yards.

Fifteen Mustangs contributed to the St. Vincent defense, led by Malcolm Rooks with six tackles and Nathan Rooks and Tobias Klein with five each.

St. Vincent steps back out of league Saturday afternoon to play St. Bernard’s of Eureka for the second time this season at Yarbrough Field.