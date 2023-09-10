St. Vincent rolls past Balboa to stay unbeaten

It was another defensive clinic for the Mustangs as they move to 3-0 on the season with Saturday’s 30-7 win over Balboa of San Francisco.

Balboa (0-1) found the end zone on its first drive but would not score again for the rest of the day.

“They came out in an offense we weren’t expecting,” St. Vincent head coach Trent Herzog said. “They went right down our throats. Then we made the adjustments, put in a defense we’ve never practiced, but the kids listened and trusted what the coaches told them to do. We played great defense from there on out.”

The Mustangs responded with three touchdowns on their next three drives to take a 20-7 lead after the first quarter. The score remained 20-7 until St. Vincent added a touchdown early in the fourth and a field goal late.

Sophomore quarterback Gabe Casanovas completed 16-of-26 passes for 197 yards with three touchdowns. Jack Davis led the receiving core with six catches for 99 yards with a touchdown and Tye Nickens added a pair of touchdown receptions on six catches for 64 yards.

Nico Antonini had a great defensive showing with eight tackles, one for loss, and a fumble recovery he returned for a touchdown.

Rob Rooks also added five tackles with two for loss and Liam Daly had five tackles and a fumble recovery.

The Mustangs entered the game without Malcom Rooks (hamstring) and Brett Ghisletta (shoulder) due to injury and saw three more key players go down Saturday.

Jack Olyphant and Dylan Brown both exited the game with concussions and lineman CJ Perez suffered a shoulder injury.

“The bye is coming at a great time for us,” Herzog said.

St. Vincent is off next week. Next up is an away matchup Sept. 22 at Montgomery.