St. Vincent romps over Piner in homecoming victory

Undefeated St. Vincent smothered the attempted passing game of visiting Piner, and the Mustangs claimed a lopsided 62-0 win on homecoming afternoon in front of a full house at Yarborough Field on Saturday afternoon.

It was the first North Bay League Redwood Division win for the Mustangs as no official records were kept last year.

“Give all the credit to our defense,” said Mustang head coach Trent Herzog, “That was actually the third consecutive shutout for those kids. We did give up a pick six in our win over Ukiah last week, but our defense hasn’t been scored on in some time.”

The target of the stunting defense from the very beginning of the game was Piner quarterback Dom Feliciano. He had no time to get set for any passes against the onrushing Mustangs who had malice on their minds. Feliciano finished the game with only 5-25 for a total of 65 yards through the air, and the Prospectors were forced to turn over the ball on three-and-out situations on six possessions.

The longest completion was a juggling catch by sophomore Mathew Erickson in the third quarter which gained 32 yards and finally moved the Prospectors into Mustang territory.

“Dante Antonini, Nathan Rooks, Killiam Collins and Riley Gilfillan all played a big role in our aggressiveness today,” noted Herzog. “Nobody in their backfield could set their feet.”

Collins and Antonini each had interceptions to go along with tremendous pressure up front.

St. Vincent took care of business offensively in the second quarter. The Mustangs rolled up 36 points, including a couple of long jaunts by swift Kai Hall. One of the gallops by Hall was a 71-yard draw play handoff from Jaret Bosarge after he seemingly was stopped in his tracks. Bosarge hooked up with wide receiver Antonini for a 75-yard scoring pass play along the right sideline to wrap up the scoring in the first half.

Hall opened up the second half with an electrifying 65-yard kickoff return for a touchdown past the stunned Piner team for his third score of the afternoon.

St. Vincent (6-0) made mass substitutions as the Mustang staff got many younger players some valuable playing time including back-up quarterback Eddy Stone.

St. Vincent kept the ball on the ground as the officials decided on a running clock for the rest of the way.

Senior Liam O’Hare made the most of his time by reeling off huge chunks of real estate on second-effort runs.

“Liam is a great competitor and he tries to run through every tackler,” noted Herzog.

Hall had his best game of the season with four touchdowns and 218 yards on 8 rushes. He was shifted to several different positions, including wingback to give Piner different looks. Most of his big yardage came on delayed handoffs by Bosarge and Stone.

O’Hare finished a strong showing with 61 yards on 6 carries. St. Vincent had 4 sacks in the first half as Collins, Rooks and Jake DeCarli spent most of the game in the Prospector backfield. PIner had only one first down in the first half, but turned to using Feliciano as a deep running back with better results late.