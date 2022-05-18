St. Vincent romps to win in NCS baseball opener

Host St. Vincent opened play in the North Coast Section baseball playoffs in Division V by chasing across runs in every at bat to ease past International of San Francisco 12-2 on Tuesday.

The fifth-ranked Mustangs took a 6-2 lead over the visitors and never let up until the contest was halted on the 10-run mercy rule in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Senior righthander Jake DeCarli was staked to a comfortable lead, and made it hold up by striking out nine batters and going the distance for the win. DeCarli gave up a quick run in the top of the first inning, but was never in any further trouble by continuing to throw strikes until the game was called.

The gritty hurler tossed the entire game with a broken glove hand, but his concentration was first rate. “Yes, I fractured it a few days ago, and it does hurt, but it didn’t affect my ability to throw the ball,” he said.

Before the end of the final frame DeCarli had struck out nine batters.

“The more I get a chance to think about it, I am really disappointed that I didn’t get started working with Jake as a pitcher in his sophomore and junior seasons,” reflected Mustang coach Spencer Finkbohner. “He could have been even better.”

The coach had pickled his senior to start the first playoff game weeks ago. With the win, the fifth-rated Mustangs advance to the second round where they will travel to San Francisco to play a University team that defeated Cloverdale 11-1. The game is scheduled to be played on Friday at Paul Goode Field.

St. Vincent hit the ball very well against University pitcher Dean Wait with 11 base hits in only four frames.

A four-run explosion ended things with two outs in the last inning.

Dante Antonini, Eddie Stone and Nico Antonini had three hits each for the Mustangs who made every inning even more nerve wracking by stealing six bases. In many cases, the hosts were in motion when the ball was put into play by the succeeding hitter.

Stone finished with four RBIs to cap a solid outing. Taiki Belway scored four runs for the Mustangs as they improved to 12-11 for the season.

Finkbohner was pleased with the aggressive play of his ball club. “They hit us in the mouth in the first inning, and we bounced back. Our goal is to finish with over 100 stolen bases for the season.” In one sequence, Dante Antonini pilfered consecutive bags for the third time this season.

Henri DeLaCruise had a long double and a run driven in for International as that Bay Cities entry finished their season as the second place finisher in their league and 9-8 record for the overall season.

Stone, in only his junior season for St. Vincent, continued his outstanding work at the plate by reaching the 25 RBI plateau.