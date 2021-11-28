St. Vincent runs by St. Helena for NCS championship

St. Vincent lit the fuse in the first half and then exploded in the second, blowing away St. Helena 54-32 to win the North Coast Section Division 7 championship Saturday night.

Playing at Steve Ellison Field on the Petaluma High School campus, St. Vincent’s Mustangs scrambled in front 23-18 in the first half, then took charge in the second, using a three-pronged rushing attack to frustrate every St. Helena Saint comeback attempt.

Dante Antonini and quarterback Jaret Bosarge each rushed for 99 yards and Kai Hall added 94 in a relentless St. Vincent ground attack that dominated the second half. St. Helena lost two fumbles and a pass and St. Vincent scored following each turnover.

The teams seemed destined to play for the NCS title from the third week of the season when St. Vincent edged the Saints, 14-13 on their home field.

It was a different kind of game this time around. The wildness started early when St. Helena fumbled on the opening kickoff return. Nathan Rooks recovery led to a 32-yard field goal by Gavin Tank Crestetto and the race was on.

Before the first round had ended, St. Vincent capped off an 87-yard drive featuring a 31-yard run by Antonini, with an 11-yard Hall scoring scamper for a 10-0 lead.

But things are never easy, and St. Helena showed offensive life with second-period touchdowns from each of their prize running backs with Harrison Ronayne running in from eight yards and Ivan Robledo from 13. Both conversion kicks were missed and, at that point it that looked as though the misses might be significant.

Controlling the scrimmage line with solid blocking from its offensive line, St. Vincent offset St. Helena’s two second-period scores with two more of its own, getting one on a 27-yard run by Hall and another on a 12-yard scamper by Bosarge off a magical fake to Hall. That touchdown capped off an 86-yard march that consumed almost all the final eight minutes of the first half.

The touchdown came with just 58 second left to break time. It was enough to allow the Saints a dazzling piece of skullduggery as quarterback Spencer Printz tossed back to Ronayne who threw to Charlie Knight for a 56-yard touchdown that left the score at the half 23-18 in favor of the Mustangs with the lead the result of Cresletto’s field goal and two-of-three conversion booting as the Saints missed all three of their conversion efforts.

St. Vincent simply could not be stopped in the second half. A text-book Bosarge-to-Anonini 53-yard connection started the scoring boom and a fumble recovery by Liam O’Hare put Nathan Rooks in a position to muscle in from the 1-yard line.

An Antonini interception was returned to the 13-yard line and two plays later, O’Hare got into the touchdown act. With a 4-yard plunge. That made the count 47-18 and pretty much sealed the deal.

St. Helena quarterback Prinz, battling tp the end, manufactured a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns, scoring one himself on a 13-yard run and throwing for another on an 18 yard pass to Knight who made a diving catch in the end zone to trim the St. Vincent lead to 47-32.

But time was running out on the St. Helena season.

Just to make sure, Antonini broke through a box-packed with Saints and into a non-existent second tier on his way to a 58-yard touchdown and an NCS championship.

There many factors St. Vincent Coach Trent Herzog could have pointed at to explain the Mustang victory – the strong running game, resilient defense, good preparation and spot-on play calling, but he kept it simple. “We have great players. That’s the reason we won,” he said.