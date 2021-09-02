St. Vincent schedules Friday night game at Delta

It’s not home, but just having a game is sweet for the St. Vincent High School Mustangs who have filled a potential hole in their schedule with a game Friday night at Delta High School in the Sacramento area.

St. Vincent was originally scheduled to play a home game Saturday night against Cloverdale, but the Eagles bowed out of the game, reportedly because of COVID-related issues.

A search for a replacement led to Delta, a Division 7 school in Clarksburg.

Delta plays in the Sacramento Metropolitan Athletic League. The Eagles did not play in 2020, and had a 3-7 record in 2019. According to St. Vincent coach Trent Herzog, Delta is traditionally a strong Division 7 team. The Eagles won their season-opening game, 27-26 over Los Molinos

“We belief they will give us a good game,” said Herzog, whose Mustangs are coming off a 21-20 season-opening win over St. Bernard’s of Eureka.

St. Vincent has a bye on the weekend of Oct 22-23 and could have plugged a game in then, but much preferred not to be forced into taking its bye in the season’s second week.

“This worked out well for us,” said Herzog.