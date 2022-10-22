“We had a balanced attack and our defense played great,” St. Vincent coach Trent Herzog said. “We made some big plays down the field.”

St. Vincent rolled over host Ukiah 42-14 on Friday night in a North Bay League Redwood division game, bringing the Mustangs closer to their first perfect 10-0 regular season in school history.

St. Vincent (8-0, 2-0) broke out to a 20-0 lead in the first quarter and never looked back.

The first-place Mustangs host Healdsburg next Friday night and if they win, it will be their first 9-0 start to a regular season since 1998.

Ukiah (5-3, 2-1) came into the game in second place in the standings and focused on stopping the St. Vincent running game. The results were mixed on the Mustangs’ ground game, but the Wildcats’ defense got burned in the air.

“We just sold out to stop the run and St. Vincent passed the ball more than we expected,” Ukiah coach Ryan Parrish said. “Our one-on-one pass coverage got torched. We manned up and got beat.”

“We were in pass mode the whole game. Our offense was not very good,” Parrish said. “St. Vincent is tough for a Division 7 school. I knew we were going to have our hands full.”

St. Vincent quarterback Jaret Bosarge was 7-of-18 passing for 108 yards with three scores in the air. He also rushed for scores of 4 and 13 yards.

“Bosarge was tremendous,” Herzog said. “He is one of the best players in the area and he is a great leader.”

St. Vincent running back Kai Hall had 103 yards on 16 carries with a 9-yard touchdown. It was Hall’s 24th career game with 100-plus yards rushing.

The Mustangs also got scores from Jack Davis (46-yard catch and 8-yard run) and Nathan Rooks (17-yard catch).

Ukiah’s two scores came on passes (40 and 60 yards) from quarterback Johnny Silveira to receiver Hunter Schnitzius. Other than the two scoring plays, the Wildcats were effectively bottled up.

“Our defense played great,” Herzog said.

Mustangs defensive lineman CJ Perez had 2½ sacks and linebacker Nico Antonini had six tackles and four pass breakups.

Ukiah plays at Piner next Friday.