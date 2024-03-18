St. Vincent softball braced by strong pitching in walk-off win

St. Vincent High School softball team savored an exciting 4-3 walk-off victory Thursday against Lower Lake in a game marked by outstanding pitching for the Mustangs.

Sophomore pitcher Makayla Bignardi (1.75 ERA) put on a stellar performance as she threw a complete game, and over eight innings, Bignardi struck out 17 batters and pitched five scoreless innings.

“Makayla has been phenomenal this year and it really carries the team to a different level,” said head coach Morgan Selmi. “She has put in a lot of work to get her stamina up and be mentally prepared for each game – the number of strikeouts is just a bonus.”

The Mustangs (4-1) got on the board early, as junior Maddy Rynning was able to score in the first inning after eluding an attempted double play by Lower Lake. A ground out by junior catcher Gracie Murphy brought Rynning back home.

Rynning and Murphy both had a big day on offense, with Murphy scoring the Mustangs’ second run of the game in the fourth inning. Murphy also stole two bases and Rynning stole three for the day.

“Maddy and Gracie are two personalities I think every team needs,” Selmi said. “They are always positive and uplifting their teammates. And I think that positivity rubs off on how they play the game.”

Things started looking shaky in the sixth inning as the Trojans (3-1) tied up the game. With no additional score in the seventh inning, the game was forced to extra innings.

Lower Lake scored a third run in the top of the eighth, but St. Vincent came back in full force in the bottom of the inning. With a runner already on second base due to a new extra inning rule, along with a walk, the Mustangs walked off with a win thanks to a fly ball by Rynning that brought in two runs.

The Mustangs went on to face Credo at home on Tuesday, and move into league play next week. They will face Piner in their first North Bay-Redwood game on Wednesday.

Amelia Richardson is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.richardson@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.