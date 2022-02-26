St. Vincent softball girls give new coach first win

St. Vincent backed pitcher Sophia Skubic with outstanding defense to defeat West County 4-2 in a non-league softball game.

Skubic gave up 11 hits, but struck out six and made excellent use of her defenders, averaging just 13 pitches an inning.

Katarina Cespedes led the St. Vincent offense with a double, a single, a run scored and an RBI.

Maddy Delamontanya doubled and Maddie Badaglia and Izzy Badalia both singled and all three drove in runs.

“I’m incredibly proud of the girls and the fight they showed,” said Coach Morgan Selmi who received her first win as Mustang head coach.

“It was seven pure innings of energy and excitement from all players from the injured on the bench to the starters. They never gave up. That’s all I ask from them in every game and every practice.

“This was the start of the season we needed, and I give all credit to the players for showing up every day to practice ready to give it their all, and also to our new assistant coaches Hannah Sarlatte and Ursyla Baumgarten.