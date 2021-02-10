St. Vincent softball now in Division 4

Excellence of play on the softball diamond under the direction of veteran Coach Don Jensen has prompted the North Coast Section to move the St. Vincent Lady Mustangs into Division IV for the upcoming season when it is played.

“They use a point system and our girls have played in the Division V finals during the last three seasons and they notified us of the change,” said the long-time mentor .

The small Catholic school located on Keokuk Street will not only be in the North Bay League Redwood with schools like Ukiah and Santa Rosa, but now must face Division IV schools in NCS playoff games.

At present, Division IV schools can have an enrollment as high as 924 students. Included in the ranks are Cardinal Newman of Santa Rosa, Middletown and Arcata from the northern area of the NCS. St. Vincent has a current enrollment of 220 students.

Gary von Raesfeld, the assistant athletic director and long-time associate with the sports programs at the school, can’t remember if any of the teams have been promoted above the Division V status. “I don’t recall if any of our good teams down through the years have been moved by the CIF into a higher division. It is based on results during recent seasons.”

Jensen, the NCS softball Coach of the Year in 2011, has guided the Mustangs to the Division V finals in six out of the last 10 seasons. St. Vincent won the section title in both 2012 and 2013. He has been the head coach of the Mustang program for 18 years.

“Coach Kurt Jastrow at Petaluma High and I have been doing the same varsity coaching for about the same time, “ said Jensen.

Even though it will be a daunting task for the Mustangs, there is carefully regulated skills practice going on at the school campus every Wednesday afternoon under the careful supervision of Jensen. “Right now we have only 10 players who meet regularly with no freshmen yet. Hopefully if the season gets under way we may have more prospects. We have a very talented core including our returning pitcher and catcher. We will keep practicing individual skills until the CIF and health officials clear softball for play. I think we can still have a season this year. It may be that we have to play only league opponents and fans may be another issue.”

“Sophia Skubic is throwing the ball very well from longer distances and she is getting some additional playing time for a travel team in Sonoma. They play with all the protocols, and she likes the coach there.”

Skubic tossed a solid outing in the NCS Division V final in 2019 as a freshman and only yielded one earned run against Hoopa Valley.

Battery mate Maddie Delamontanya also returns for her junior season after playing the complete season behind the plate in 2019, including some cleanup work as a first-year hitter.

Rounding out the spine of the diamond in the infield will be highly rated sophomore Katarina Cespedes. Cespedes only got a chance to play three games at shortstop before the season ended because of COVID concerns. She still whacked the ball at a rate of .429.

“Katarina is also getting some work in a travel program in Novato,” Jensen said. “We should be very strong up the middle. Almost every position will be held by a veteran player.”

Associate head coach Morgan Selmi returns for her third season for the Mustangs. Selmi, a former player for Jensen, will again direct base running traffic from the key third base coaching box during games for St. Vincent.

Kacie Bullard also returns as an assistant coach after the abbreviated season in 2020. “Kacie played for me as a catcher in the early 2000’s,” noted Jensen.