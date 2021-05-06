St. Vincent softball team slugs Santa Rosa 13-1

St. Vincent came out of the dugout swinging some big bats, and evened its season series against Santa Rosa with a lopsided 13-1 softball win on Tuesday afternoon on the Panther diamond.

St. Vincent hit completely around in the first frame as it plated five runs on seven solid hits off Santa Rosa starter Haley Crabb. The win was a big turnaround for the Mustangs who dropped a 2-0 decision to the Panthers last week.

There were no cheap hits by the St. Vincent lineup as the Mustangs hit almost everything hard in the first inning, including a ringing RBI single by catcher Maddie DelaMontanya and a two-run double by sophomore shortstop Katrina Cespedes.

The loss was the first in North Bay League play for the Panthers, who now stand at 5-1 in the NBL Redwood Division, which matches the record of the winning Mustangs. The teams are not scheduled to meet up again, with no playoffs scheduled by CIF teams in the northern area of the state. St. Vincent is 6-3 overall.

Winning pitcher Sophia Skubic had a strong assortment of fastballs up in the zone and struck out eight Panthers in the first four innings.

Santa Rosa accounted for a base hit in each of the first five frames, but could not make consistent contact to move the runners along. Skubic has been given the Mustang pitching assignment against the most difficult opponents in the NBL, and has maintained a notable ERA of 2.05.

The Mustangs took a 5-0 lead into the top of the fourth inning, and added three runs to put the game out of reach. Two Santa Rosa errors and another RBI single by Cespedes increased the margin.

The loudest hit of the afternoon came off the bat of senior Sarah Sarlatte, who minds the hot corner at third base. Sarlatte, who has the only Mustang home run of the season, ripped a long line drive past the Santa Rosa left fielder that bounced against the fence for a double.

Overall, the Mustangs finished with 18 hits for the afternoon. Coach Don Jensen said the hard hitting might have been the result of the work that his girls have done on the pitching machine after losing 2-0 against the same team.

“The girls wanted some extra work after our game on Thursday and the increased speed that we used helped a lot today. Actually, the girls today threw harder than the junior who shut us out, but we were ready,” the coach said.

Jensen feels that so many of his girls play multiple sports that it is wearing them down.

“Some of them play as many as three sports, and it is a bit much. We try to give them Friday off,” he said.

“Sophia was hurt earlier in the season, and we had to keep her out of action for over a week. Her game against Santa Rosa on Thursday was her first game back. I have been using DelaMontanya, and she has done well.”

Skubic and Cespedes each finished with three hits, and Vanessa Rios chipped in with a couple of hits.

“Rios is a great story,” said Jensen. “This is the first year of softball that she has played.”