St. Vincent sophomore a myth buster

St. Vincent High School football player Cameron Vaughn is a myth-buster.

Myth 1: Football lineman are big and not so bright. Vaughn is big all right, standing 6-foot, 3 inches and weighing 275 pounds. As for the other part, Vaughn has the best grade point average on the football team, 4.3.

Myth 2: Freshman shouldn’t play on the varsity. Vaughn was one of three players who not only played, but starred on a St. Vincent teams that went 9-2 last season. The other two were running back Kai Hall and wide receiver Malcolm Rooks.

Myth 3: Players are obsessed with football: “My mom has always stressed that family and school are everything,” Vaughn said. “Everything else is just extra.

The now sophomore is very good at that extra. He started the 2019 season on the junior varsity, but was quickly called up to the varsity before he could play a game, and stepped right in when injuries hit a St. Vincent offensive line that was rated one of the best ever for the Mustangs. Nothing changed with Vaughn in the lineup. He started nine of the team’s 11 games and played at both guard positions.

“He has tremendous work ethic,” said St. Vincent coach Trent Herzog. He studies the game. He wants to be the best. He has great leadership. He has all the tools.”

Herzog said when the football season gets started again, Vaughn will not only return to the St. Vincent offensive line, but also start on defense at a tackle position.

Vaughn said he wasn’t intimidated by being thrust into a starting position as a freshman. “I looked at it as next-man-up. I wanted to perform on the same level as the guys on the varsity,” he said. As it was, Vaughn was the next man up and the line didn’t miss a beat.

“It was an amazing experience,” Vaughn said of St. Vincent’s successful season. “It was a blessing to be a part of that team in my first year.”

With many players returning, including the three successful freshmen from last year, Vaughn, like the rest of his teammates, was excited to play this season. “It’s sad,” Vaughn said of the postponement of the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “It is a disappointment given what we could do on the football field this year. I believe we have the potential to be one of the top teams in the NBL I’m grateful I can be a part of it.”

Given his size, strength, ability and work ethic, college football is more likely than possible for Vaughn. “I personally believe I have the potential to play in college, but right now my main goal is to help my team win and be a leader for my team,” he said.

And, he is not looking exclusively at football as his future. “Everyone has to have a plan B,” he explained. “To be successful doesn’t necessarily involve football.”

Vaughn isn’t exactly certain what his Plan B will be. It might include becoming a doctor or, perhaps, working toward a business degree. He still has three years of high school and, hopefully, three years of prep football in his immediate future.

Football is his game, but if things work out, he would also like to play basketball. “It depends on my mobility and my knees,” he said.

But, whether it is football or basketball for Vaughn, everything comes second to his family – mother Michele Vaughn; grandfather, Steve Urmann; and grandmother Paula Urmann. “Family is everything,” he said.