St. Vincent stops Montgomery for NBL baseball win

The St. Vincent baseball team held off a late rally from Montgomery for an exciting 13-12 win over the Vikings in a nonleague game on Friday.

The Mustangs (3-1) led 13-4 after three innings but watched the Vikings (3-4) chip away at the big lead. They scored seven runs over the fourth, fifth and sixth innings before cutting the deficit to one in the bottom of the seventh. But St. Vincent’s Nico Antonini came in clutch in relief, ending the threat to earn the save and secure the win.

Antonini also doubled at the plate, while brother Dante Antonini, the UC Davis football signee, went 2 for 4. Dominic Minton also went 2 for 4 and Carter Payte went 3 for 5.

St. Vincent will open league play next week on the road at Piner on Wednesday.

Stats were not available for Montgomery, which will face Vintage and American Canyon in nonleague action next week.

Windsor suffered its first loss on Friday, dropping a tight nonleague game to Vintage 2-1.

The Jaguars (4-1) managed just four hits, two courtesy of Damian Escarcega, and scored their lone run on a solo home run in the top of the seventh from Brayden Colletto. Antonio Rivera also had a hit and turned in a strong outing on the mound but took the loss. He pitched all six innings, allowing six hits and one earned run with six strikeouts and two walks.

Windsor will look to bounce back next week when the Jaguars play at Petaluma on Wednesday.

Maria Carrillo and San Marin played to a 7-7 tie on Friday at San Marin in a game that was ended due to darkness.

The Pumas (1-3-1) scored all seven runs in the second inning before the Mustangs rallied back to tie the game in the sixth.

Carson Smith hit a three-run triple to lead the Pumas offensively while Wesley Allen had three hits, including a double. Both Cooper Keys and Rider Baker also drove in runs.

Allen got the start, going four innings with three runs, three hits and three walks allowed with a strikeout. Elijah Aguilar then went two innings in relief with a strikeout, three hits, three walks and three runs allowed. Gio Lucchesi closed things out with a run and a hit allowed in an inning of work.

Maria Carrillo gets right back to action on Saturday when they host Northgate.