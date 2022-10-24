St. Vincent turned in its finest volleyball performance of the season by convincingly downing Piner 3-0 in DeCarli Gym.

The Mustangs delighted a senior night crowd by turning to defense to even the season series with the Prospectors at one each in North Bay League Redwood play.

With back line players Sena Mughannam and Ava Sullivan leading the way, the Mustangs got howls of encouragement from their fans by getting to almost everything lobbed across the net and retired fire for winning shots. Mughannam was especially sharp in adjusting her position and accounted for 31 digs in an all-league type effort.

Sophomore middle hitter Hailey Sarlatte had the most impressive kill of the opening set when she powered a cross-court smash to open spaces off a soft feed from the hard-working Sullivan. The hit made it 21-15, and the Mustangs never trailed thereafter.

The stands on the St. Vincent's side of the floor were crammed with eager supporters who stayed for the entire contest.

The sudden turnaround appeared to give the Mustang netters an extra dose of adrenaline, and they did not let up. Sullivan, Vanessa Rios and emerging solid player Kendall Barmaki all had a hand in the quick turnover from defense to offense.

Barmaki, a sophomore, continued to show tremendous improvement with well-crafted shots to open spaces on the Prospector side of the floor, and got the key score after a long rally.

After the Mustangs captured the first set, they followed with wins in the last two sets 25-17 and 25-20.

The end came, fittingly, on a multi-player block at the middle of the net. Sullivan was the overall leader in kills for the Mustangs, but got terrific help from Rios and Sarlatte.

The win by St. Vincent gave the home club a record of 2-7 in NBL Redwood play and 3-16 overall. Sullivan, Sarlatte, Barmaki and hot serving freshman Eva Blais all return as will energetic coach Karina Sunderg.

“I came here to build a program,” the coach said before the contest. “I don’t intend on going anywhere else.”

Senior players from both teams were honored before the game as well as their St. Vincent parents.

Piner slipped to 3-7 in North Bay League Redwood play, but the Prospectors got a split in the action by easily capturing the JV contest 2-0.