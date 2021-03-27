St. Vincent takes Analy to final play before losing 25-20

S, Vincent’s Mustangs climbed to the top of comeback mountain only to almost immediately fall off the summit Friday night in a 25-20 non-league football loss to Analy’s Tigers

St. Vincent battled back from a 19-0 third quarter deficit to go ahead 20-19 with just under three minutes to play. However, that was enough time for Analy to march 67 yards to score on a 1-yard stand-up run by Trenton Vogel for what would stand as the winning touchdown.with 38.2 seconds left.

Even as the Tigers celebrated, the game wasn’t totally decided. That didn’t happen until the final play of the game when the Mustangs’ Dante Antonini was surrounded by Tigers, and gang-tackled to the Karlsen Field turf in Sebastopol after catching a desperation pass from Mustang quarterback Colby Furia on the last play of the game.

“I was proud of our kids,” said St, Vincent coach Trent Herzog. “We continued to run back at them. We were a different team in the second half. We gave up some big plays in pass coverage in the first half, but we continued to play hard.”

Statistics weren’t immediately available, but it didn’t take a calculator to count the three touchdowns scored by Antonini or the three interceptions the Mustangs made against strong-armed Analy quarterback Jake Acosta.

Acosta picked on the St. Vincent secondary through the first half, throwing the Tigers 44 yards following a pass interception of Furia’s first pass of the game. The scoring toss was a 15 yarder to Armand Moreno.

The Analy quarterback struck again late in the first half on a perfectly thrown ball to Nick Kramer who never broke stride as he grabbed the ball over his shoulder and sailed 44 yards into the end zone. A bad snap on the PAT kick attempt left the Mustang halftime deficit at 13-0.

Meanwhile, the Tigers surrounded St. Vincent super soph Kai Hall, putting eight defenders in the box and dogging the running back’s every quick step. His presence opened things up for the Mustangs’ passing game in the second half. He also made his presence felt on defense with a pass interception, a fumble-causing quarterback sack and a key fourth-down stop.

St. Vincent did drive to the Analy 12-yard line early in the second quarter only to have things stall on an incomplete fourth-down pass.

The second half presented a whole different story line.

With the Tigers chasing Hall from bench to press box, St. Vincent opened up a strong passing game with Furia operating behind a revitalized front line,

Jaret Bosarge set the tone for the second half with an interception in the end zone to stop an Analy drive.

Still, Analy seemingly put the game away by going ahead 19-0 with 34 seconds left in the third round. The PAT kick was missed.

But on the first play of the fourth quarter, Furia and Dante Antonini hooked up on a 53-yards scoring pass and the fun began.

On Analy’s first play following the Mustang touchdown, Hall came up with his diving interception. That set up one of the strangest drives of an already strange season. St. Vincent used a big pass to Liam O’Hare to get down to the Analy 7-yard line before a penalty and a strong Analy pass rush pushed them back to the 31-yard line. Undaunted, on a fourth-and-goal from the 31, the Furia-Antonini combination worked again for a touchdown, and, after a Juan Jimenez conversion kick, St. Vincent was not only well, but thriving, trailing just 19-14.

The small Analy crowd of parents watched in shock when, on the second play after the Mustang score, O’Hare scooped up an Analy fumble and ran it back to the Tiger 7-yard line. Three plays later, Furia threw to the omnipresent Antonini and the Mustangs led by a digit at 20-19 with just three minutes, give or take, left.

It was enough for Analy, behind the running of Vogel and a big pass to Nick Kraemer, to drive 69 yards, scoring on Vogel’s romp from the 1.

The Tigers, wanting to keep the ball as far from Hall as possible, short kicked and that, with the aid of a penalty, gave the ball to the Mustangs at the Analy 33-yard line. A succession of incompletions offset by a late hit against Furia, brought everything down to one play with 1.9 seconds remaining.

Facing a furious pass rush, the St. Vincent quarterback scrambled and shot a desperation 27-yard pass to Antonini. The good news is that it was completed. The bad news is that the combo needed 32 yards for the touchdown.

Now 1-1 on the season, St. Vincent next plays a Saturday afternoon game in Napa against Justin-Siena.