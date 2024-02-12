The St. Vincent de Paul High School varsity boys basketball team capped a stellar regular season with an upset against Ukiah last weekend, becoming this year’s North Bay-Redwood league tournament champions and moving on to the North Coast Section Division 5 playoffs.

St. Vincent (25-3, 5-3) defeated Ukiah (22-6, 8-0) 60-48 on Saturday, Feb. 10 at Rancho Cotate High School – a shocking score given that Ukiah handed the Mustangs two of their three defeats during regular season play.

While Ukiah is still the official league winner of the NBL-Redwood, St. Vincent gets a boost from the win for the playoffs, which start on Tuesday.

“We’re going to have to play our best and see what happens,” said head coach Tom Bonfigli prior to the Saturday night league final, adding that he was expecting Ukiah to bring a high level of competition.

If they did, it wasn’t enough to handle the Mustangs. Senior Sebastian Andrade was a standout in the game, scoring more than half of St. Vincent’s points. Senior Cole Williams scored 13 points and junior Justin Greco scored 10.

Prior to the championship win, St. Vincent topped Rancho Cotate (12-15, 4-4) in a 58-46 home-game victory on Wednesday, Feb. 7 in the league semifinal, a game that was arguably tougher than the league final.

With the league championship behind them, the Mustangs were next set to face San Francisco Waldorf (13-10) in the NCS playoffs on Tuesday, Feb. 13 at home. That game starts at 7 p.m.

