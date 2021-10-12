St. Vincent to host Mustang Winter Classic

St. Vincent de Paul will host a combination junior varsity/varsity basketball season this winter. The Mustang Winter Classic will be played Dec. 17-18 in DeCarli Gymnasium.

The tournament will be a round-robin format with a junior varsity and a varsity division.

Participating teams in the JV division are St. Vincent, Credo, Point Arena and Elite. Participating teams in the varsity division are St. Vincent, Credo, Point Arena and Apostles Lutheran.

The varsity Mustangs are coming off a tough season in the spring going just 2-11, but ending on a big upset victory over Rancho Cotate.

Following a successful summer season, ending in a seven-point loss to NBL power Montgomery to finish second in their own Mustang Summer Jam, St. Vincent hopes to get off to a good start while playing schools of similar size before going into North Bay League Redwood play against Division 3 and Division 4 opponents.