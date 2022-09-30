St. Vincent volleyball girls sweep Elsie Allen

Following weeks of a painful total rebuilding process, the St. Vincent volleyball team finally put one in the victory column with a decisive 3-0 win over visiting Elsie Allen in DeCarli Gym on Thursday.

The Lobos are the same team that defeated the home-standing Mustangs earlier in the season in a two set tournament game.

The fired up Mustangs won all three sets decisively 25-14, 25-13 and 25-16. Well placed serves and superior net play were equally instrumental in the focused win in front of a loyal bunch of Mustang supporters.

“At long last, we finally played well enough during an entire match to walk out of the gym a winner,” said one relieved parent, and it echoed the feelings of the entire home crowd after St. Vincent had dropped its first 11 matches, many without competing in a set.

“The girls have never lost their enthusiasm, and their will might even be stronger,” said a patient Mustang coach Karina Sundberg.

“This is not the same team that lost to Elsie Allen earlier. We had all out players tonight, and they have improved along the way. I was very happy with the way the girls played in our previous match with Healdsburg when the girls won a set and competed for the entire match. It has been our goal to be able to play with teams like Healdsburg and Ukiah and we are getting there.”

The Mustangs got strong leadership from junior outside hitter Ava Sullivan who wound up leading both teams in kills with 12, including 5 in the opening set.

Sullivan found openings in the Lobo back row defense with shots from the left side of the net, and got help on occasion on winners by senior Vanessa Rios and sophomore Kendall Barmaki. Almost all of the shots were bolstered by the digging and soft assists of veteran Sena Mughannam.

The most improved Mustang, however, was 6-foot net player Haley Sarlatte who turned in a productive evening of hard-hit kill attempts off well-placed sets by her Mustang teammates.

St. Vincent rolled up a 19-7 lead in the second set on kills by Sarlatte which were not returned by the scrambling Lobos. The set was wrapped up on a kill shot by Rios.

St. Vincent rolled up 10 consecutive points in the third and final set to make the emotional outcome more predictable. Sarlatte had a key shot and sophomore Gracie Murphy served it out. The third set was marked with solid contributions made by freshman Johanna Stone who hit winners with both hands.

St. Vincent made it a clean sweep with a 2-1 win in the junior varsity match.