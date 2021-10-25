St. Vincent volleyball team opens NCS playoffs at Clear Lake

The St. Vincent volleyball team has been awarded a spot in the North Coast Section Division 5 volleyball playoffs. The Mustangs will open play Tuesday against Clear Lake in Lakeport.

St. Vincent goes into the playoffs as the No. 14 seed with a 4-12 overall record. Clear Lake from the North Central League I is 19-5..

Discounting 2020 when no playoffs were held because of the COVID pandemic, St. Vincent has reached the NCS playoffs in eight consecutive seasons. This will be the eighth consecutive playoff appearance for the Mustangs. No playoffs were held in 2020 because of the COVID pandemic.