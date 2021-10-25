Subscribe

St. Vincent volleyball team opens NCS playoffs at Clear Lake

JOHN JACKSON
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
October 25, 2021, 11:27AM

The St. Vincent volleyball team has been awarded a spot in the North Coast Section Division 5 volleyball playoffs. The Mustangs will open play Tuesday against Clear Lake in Lakeport.

St. Vincent goes into the playoffs as the No. 14 seed with a 4-12 overall record. Clear Lake from the North Central League I is 19-5..

Discounting 2020 when no playoffs were held because of the COVID pandemic, St. Vincent has reached the NCS playoffs in eight consecutive seasons. This will be the eighth consecutive playoff appearance for the Mustangs. No playoffs were held in 2020 because of the COVID pandemic.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette